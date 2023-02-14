Saudi Arabia’s PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms

Taqa’s board proposed a final cash dividend for 2022 of 3.3 fils/share (Dh3.713 billion), bringing the full year dividend to 5.1 fils/share (Dh 5.738 billion)
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested a total of $1.3 billion in four local construction firms to support the sector tasked with spearheading projects across the kingdom, it said on Tuesday.
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) said it acquired new shares as part of capital increases representing significant minority stakes in Nesma & Partners Contracting Company, ElSeif Engineering Contracting Company, AlBawani Holding Company and Almabani General Contractors Company.
“These partnerships demonstrate PIF’s commitment to unlock the capabilities of key strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia,” PIF’s deputy governor Yazeed Al Humied said in a statement.
PIF’s investment “will support local capacity expansion across the sector and stimulate private sector participation and investment to meet current and future demand,” Al Humied was quoted as saying.
The sovereign wealth fund, with about $620 billion in assets under management, is relying on the industry to build projects in the kingdom as part of an economic diversification push by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The fund acquired a controlling stake in interior design and specialty contracting firm Depa in March 2022, paying Dh150 million ($40.84 million) for 750 million new shares. — Reuters
The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil
Historic full year performance achieving 65 per cent increase in turnover to Dh5.2 billion; and double the number of passengers carried to 12.8 million; Airline board of director's proposes a cash dividend distribution of 15 fils per share
The profit growth “was supported by robust increases on both sides of the balance sheet,” the bank, according to the bank
The world's largest district cooling services provider proposes a dividend of Dh425 million for the second half of the year 2022
Group says business plans fully funded, cashflows strong; Shares of group companies continue to slide; SEBI to brief finance ministry on probe on February 15
Russia plans to cut oil output by 500,000bpd in March; Opec+ closely watching China recovery, global economy : UAE Energy Minister
The lender began marketing the 10-year kangaroo bonds at around 200 basis points over ASW, with an indicative yield of 6.3 per cent and an indicative coupon of 6.25 per cent