Saudi Arabia pauses wealth fund plan to acquire Egyptian bank

Empower to supply district cooling services to DMC project with a capacity of more than 63,000 RT
Saudi Arabia has put on hold a plan by its sovereign wealth fund to acquire Egypt’s United Bank because of a disagreement with the Egyptian authorities over its valuation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund began talks last year with Egyptian authorities about buying United Bank as part of a broader plan to shore up North Africa’s most populous country which was hit by three currency devaluations over the last year.
The two parties could not come to an agreement over how to value the government-owned lender due to the devaluation of the pound, and both parties are holding their positions, the sources said.
Neither PIF nor Egypt’s central bank immediately responded to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday. — Reuters
Empower to supply district cooling services to DMC project with a capacity of more than 63,000 RT
China and Chinese commercial banks held about 30% of Pakistan's total external debt
Worry is that the Fed could ratchet up its forecasts for rates further next month
Buyers in Asia, Middle East hand-to-mouth on supply uncertainty
DP World's SeaRates will allow cargo owners to compare quotes from multiple providers
New direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi to Baghdad and Erbil twice a week
MOU signed to enable remittances to India through HDFC’s online and mobile banking, powered by LuLu Exchange; The partnership will first launch ‘RemitNow2India’ service for quick money transfer from UAE to India
Electricity and water accounts in Dubai surged 79 per cent in past 10 years due to rising demand of utilities