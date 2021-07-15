Sarwa launches crypto portfolios for Bitcoin investment

Sarwa, the fastest growing investment and personal finance platform in the Middle East, announced today the launch of Sarwa Crypto portfolios. The portfolios are globally diversified across class assets while offering a five per cent exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s first and largest publicly-quoted Bitcoin investment vehicle.

The investment platform said that this will make a complex and inaccessible ‘asset class’ easy to invest in, in a safe and secure matter.

“There is a significant amount of interest around cryptocurrency and specifically Bitcoin in the region. At the same time, there are a lot of barriers to safely buy and sell these assets - including not knowing where to start,” said Mark Chahwan, CEO and co-founder of Sarwa.

“Our clients were looking for ways to be exposed to Bitcoin. With Sarwa Crypto, we saw an opportunity to do what we do best: enable our community to invest in technology and themes they believe in and to do it in the best way. They can now have exposure to Bitcoin in a smart and diversified way. It’s a product that is simple, secure, and is built for everyone.”

Sarwa Crypto portfolios are based on the same data-driven strategy and give the same global diversification as all the Sarwa Invest portfolios. They have an added allocation of five per cent to GBTC. Investors gain exposure to Bitcoin in the form of security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly.

"Bitcoin has a lot going for it as a potential store of value, but it’s also relatively new, and very volatile. The reality is, it is still a speculative asset, yet each year it survives it becomes more valuable. Having a globally diversified portfolio with a small exposure to Bitcoin is, I believe, a safe and secure way of having exposure to Bitcoin," added Chahwan.

"'We don't think one should invest because of the hype and a get-rich mentality. Smart investing is about the long-term potential and building wealth, and that's what we help our clients do."