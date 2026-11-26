SAP considers at least 10,000 job cuts in AI restructuring, Bloomberg reports
The restructuring would affect at least 9% of SAP's global workforce, Bloomberg said, adding that the total number of job cuts could change after labour talks
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 9:07 PM
German software giant SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs in an AI-driven restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Recommended For You
SAP, Europe's most valuable tech company, declined to commment.
The restructuring would affect at least 9% of SAP's global workforce, Bloomberg said, adding that the total number of job cuts could change after labour negotiations.