SANS bridges current cybersecurity skills gap in region

SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications is working to bridge the current cybersecurity skills gap, as well as how individuals and organisations can adequately protect themselves against the latest cyber threats coming in from nation-state actors, said Ned Baltagi, managing director, Middle East, and Africa at SANS Institute.

SANS Institute recently participated in GISEC 2022 with a spotlight on interactive cybersecurity training and workforce development.

Baltagi said: “There is an ever-widening cybersecurity skills gap and we need trained personnel within organisations. With a growing shortage of people available on the job market, it is becoming increasingly challenging for organisations to find the right talent for the right jobs.”

At GISEC, visitors had the opportunity to enhance their cybersecurity skills and knowledge with a range of activities, from core training courses, Capture-the-Flag events, security awareness products, knowledge assessments, NetWars tournaments to Cyber Training academies. SANS also demonstrated how its offerings can support organisations in training, recruiting, and retaining cybersecurity staff.

“During GISEC, SANS offered the visitors the opportunity to experience the SANS Secure Middle East 2022 training course, which took place in Riyadh, through live online training format,” informed Baltagi.

The company is all set to expand its operations in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Africa in 2022.

Baltagi shares with the current skills gap, and with a growing shortage of talent, every sector is actually in dire need of proper cybersecurity talent.

“The company is getting a lot of requests from organisations for training course solutions and for our assessments, as well as academy products because those courses actually help organisations define the talents that they want to hire. And it’s not just ensuring that HR departments have the tools to be able to find the right talent, but it’s also to support the development and HR teams in finding this talent in-house because that’s currently something that we are really seeing across industries. People use the solutions to find talent within their own organisations, and learn to make use of their existing resources by retraining and upskilling them,” he concluded.

