Sanofi named Thematic Sponsor of France pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
World Expos’ objectives have evolved over the years, but their goal is now to enhance international cooperation and the search for solutions to major human challenges.
The France pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed Sanofi as Thematic Sponsor. During the fortnight dedicated to Health from 21 January to 3 February, 2022, Sanofi will unveil connected health solutions to improve the patients’ lives.
World Expos’ objectives have evolved over the years, but their goal is now to enhance international cooperation and the search for solutions to major human challenges. Over a six-month period, all the countries in the world will come together to think about the challenges that humanity is facing and how concrete solutions can be found. In light of the current health crisis, this theme is no longer just a suggestion, it is an imperative.
Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for France at Dubai World Expo and Chairman of Cofrex, said: "The France Pavilion will promote French talents that play a role in implementing the SDGs and contribute to human advance. The Dubai 2020 Expo will therefore give France a platform to champion its new vision for responsible development. In light of the health crisis we are facing, we are particularly proud to welcome Sanofi among our sponsors to showcase its innovations for a better tomorrow.”
In Dubai, France will promote French talents, ideas and assets, and will position itself as an international driving force for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and for building the post-health crisis world. France will showcase political, economical, cultural and social actions and initiatives dedicated in building a better tomorrow. Amongst these SDGs, a major focus will be made on supporting research and innovation to improve health.
Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and General Manager Sanofi Genzyme, Greater Gulf, Sanofi, said: " At Sanofi, we are proud to be partnering with the France Pavilion at Dubai World Expo, actively contributing to this major event not only for the region but also worldwide. Health remains a top priority especially at these critical times, and this gathering provides us an important opportunity to showcase our expertise and leadership as a global healthcare actor. We aim to underscore our science, our research and development efforts and the vital work we do to deliver innovative treatments and solutions. Advancing matters of great importance to our people, including diversity and inclusion, is another focus area we look forward to highlighting in the Expo.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
