Samsung sees rise of foldable smartphones as enterprise demand doubles

Units of Galaxy foldable smartphones shipped to businesses more than doubled as interest from the financial services community drove higher adoption

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 3:17 PM

Samsung Electronics Company Limited on Tuesday announced the number of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones sold for enterprise use has more than doubled year on year.

From January to October 2022, the number of foldable smartphones Samsung contracted to enterprise customers increased by 105 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, according to a statement.

With foldable smartphone shipments expected to reach 16 million units worldwide, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 73 per cent, the form factor is rapidly becoming mainstream, and shipments are expected to grow to 26 million units in 2023. The ease of multitasking on a large screen, and the powerful app optimisations for foldable devices, are helping drive adoption among enterprise users, the statement said.

Benefits of foldables for enterprise users

As companies shift towards work-from-anywhere policies, they are looking to technology for new ways to maximize productivity. Foldables have particularly attracted the financial services industry, where 74 per cent of a sample group of financial advisors say staying connected via mobile apps is important or critical.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones were created to open up opportunities for new ways to work and explore creativity,” said KC Choi, EVP and head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“This rapid growth in investment demonstrates our enterprise customers’ need for meaningful innovations to enhance workforce productivity,” he said.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 – Samsung’s fourth-generation foldable smartphone – is a multi-tasking powerhouse ideal for business use. Despite its pocket-friendly dimensions, it offers a large, expansive sized screen, making it easier to get things done compared to traditional smartphone screens.

The Galaxy Z Fold4’s expansive screen offers a larger working area, well suited to make the most of features from desktop computers. The perfect tool for juggling multiple tasks and pairs of apps, the PC-like Taskbar enables users to manage, launch and switch between apps, all without interrupting work.

The huge screen space is also a natural fit for working with Multi Windows. The Galaxy Z Fold4 can open up to three apps at once, including two of the same app for side-by-side comparisons. For example, users can respond to Gmail while viewing two Chrome browser tabs, just like working at a desk with multiple screens.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 also adapts to workflow needs. Flex Mode not only provides a hands-free experience for major video conferencing tools, it can now support dedicated e-signature or note-taking capabilities on partner apps using S Pen.

Powerful partnerships for foldable devices

These experiences have been popular across many sectors of businesses and industries. In the current market, competition is fierce, especially in the financial services sector. Professionals need the best tools to help them maintain consistency and routine, even while working remotely.

Their devices must support complex workflows, including alerts, research, charts and portfolios, and give them the power and productivity advantage they need to stay competitive. Working with industry-leading partners, Samsung has enhanced Galaxy Z Fold4’s utility in unique ways, leading to wider adoption of foldables for enterprise use.

According to a recent survey, the Bloomberg Professional app is the most used financial services app by investment professionals, such as traders, analysts and portfolio managers. It takes advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold’s unique form factor to enable financial professionals to access Bloomberg’s market data, analytics, news, and communications on the go in a more intuitive and immersive way, while preserving the user experience and functionality with which they are familiar.

On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the Bloomberg Professional app’s adaptive layout provides for easy continuity and multitasking on the go. Users can effortlessly switch from the cover screen, ideal for quick Instant Bloomberg (IB) conversations, to the large screen that makes it easier to read news stories, monitoring real-time market data, browse portfolios or perform chart analysis. This allows financial professionals to do familiar work in an enhanced way on their foldable device.

DocuSign, which offers the world's leading e-signature solution and is used by 24 of the top 25 Fortune 500 Financial companies has also been optimised for Android 12L. The Galaxy Z Fold4’s takes the hassle out of signing agreements on large screens. Users can now quickly drag and drop email attachments in multi-view mode directly into DocuSign eSignature, seal deals quickly on the go with Samsung's S Pen[9] and the dedicated Flex Mode signature.

And, for the financial professionals constantly in and out of the office, DocuSign created a PC-Like experience using Samsung DeX mode. Simply connect the device to a monitor and thanks to DocuSign's high-resolution support and adaptive design approach, professionals receive the same grade experience for any screen size or orientation.

Samsung also collaborated with IBM[10] to address challenges financial professionals may face helping clients while working from anywhere. IBM iX, the experience design partner within IBM Consulting, worked with a leading financial institution to develop the mobile experience, helping wealth advisors quickly access and manage market and portfolio information.

The integration of Samsung DeX and S Pen enables users to interact with data, drag and drop files between apps, translate handwriting to text and even capture digital signatures in a full desktop-like environment on their foldable device. Samsung’s philosophy of openness also enabled the incorporation of other popular applications for video conferencing, client contacts, email and schedules within a multi-app interface.

Samsung is committed to working with industry-leading partners to create new mobile experiences, and collaborating more closely in coming months to take advantage of ground-breaking technologies like foldable smartphones.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com