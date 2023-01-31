Samsung opens Galaxy experience pop-up at Dubai Mall

Interactive exhibit at the world’s biggest mall allows fans to explore the latest Samsung Galaxy innovations and gain first-hand experience

The pop-up store, open to the public from February 2 to February 28, 2023, allows visitors and fans to experience and interact with the newly-unveiled devices and latest innovations.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 3:28 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics is set to launch an interactive Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Mall following the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

The pop-up store, open to the public from February 2 to February 28, 2023, allows visitors and fans to experience and interact with the newly-unveiled devices and latest innovations.

Fadi Abu Shamat, head of MX Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said Samsung fans await new devices with great anticipation.

"As we roll out the next Galaxy series across the region, they can experience the innovation, power and ingenuity that goes into every device we make. We are excited to bring the Galaxy Experience Space to Dubai to provide our regional fans with an in-person, immersive look at our cutting-edge technology and our approach to purposeful innovation,” he said.

The standout Galaxy Experience Space is strategically located close to Galleries Lafayette and Ice Rink next to the Grand Atrium entrance. Consumers can visit the space and participate in exciting interactive concept exhibits. Each concept offers a unique experience, whether it’s getting behind the lens of Galaxy’s latest camera system, testing the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem, or learning about Samsung’s efforts toward a sustainable future.

Gaming fans can participate in exclusive competitions featuring the cult game PUBG and the racing game Asphalt9. Photography enthusiasts will also be invited to participate in photography competitions. They can borrow the Galaxy device from the pop-up for couple of hours to snap pictures and shoot content. A 15-minute briefing will demonstrate camera photo usage and valuable tricks. Three winners will be announced throughout the campaign, taking home the latest Galaxy device.

In the space, visitors can also experience the seamless experience among Galaxy ecosystem including Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Galaxy Watch5 as well as the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

At the space, visitors will step into Samsung’s “Everyday Sustainability” vision and have a glimpse of how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices.

Samsung aims to make the Galaxy Experience open and accessible to as many people as possible. In August 2022, it introduced its first live experiences in New York City and London. This year, Samsung continues bringing that philosophy to life by introducing five Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores or pop-ups globally, including Dubai.

With Dubai as its digital hub, the Middle East represents one of the most exciting markets for Samsung thanks to a highly connected society, a growing creative community and a young, dynamic population. The Samsung Galaxy Experience Space is the ideal setting to share these experiences representing the best in technology.

