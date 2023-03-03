Samsung and du ink agreement

Pact aims to meet UAE customers’ demands in 2023

The agreement was signed by Karim Benkirane, chief commercial officer of du and Doohee Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronics. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 3:56 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their existing partnership and grow the market for Samsung products through the du retail network.

Currently, Samsung is the strategic smart device vendor for du.

The agreement was signed by Karim Benkirane, chief commercial officer of du and Doohee Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronics. The MoU will make du shops a one-stop-shop for the entire Samsung range of consumer and business smart devices and solutions. In addition, it will extend Samsung’s exclusive products and offerings to more than 40 categories to include the entire consumer and business portfolio, such as smart home solutions, enterprise solutions, accessories, and more.

Lee said: “We never stop innovating, not just in the technology and design of our products, but through the whole customer journey. We are therefore aligned with du in putting the customer experience first. Working together, we can offer our customers more value and a elevated customer experience.”

Benkirane said: “Our partnership with Samsung provides a framework for our customers to benefit from more options and a better customer experience. Customers can purchase a variety of Samsung devices from the shops throughout the rest of the year, and the staff is well-trained to handle any requests for customer service. Through our collaboration, we will provide our customers with access to a wider range of products and services, as well as increased customer service options.”

Under the terms of the agreement, du will elevate Samsung as its preferred partner, for 2G project. On its part, Samsung will extend all the necessary support, from stock allocations, sales support, and other requirements, to make du its leading UAE partner.

In parallel to scaling up sales in Samsung’s smartphone brands, the two parties will also collaborate in product portfolio expansion, leveraging Samsung’s wide product range, du expects to avail the full Samsung ecosystem experience, including tablets, watches, and portable projectors, in its shops by Q1.