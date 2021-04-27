Samana breaks ground on Dh100m wellness-themed project in Dubai Studio City free zone

Developer set to create new record of completing the building superstructure in 240 days.

Samana Developers today broke ground on a Dh100 million Samana Golf Avenue wellness-themed residential project at Dubai Studio City, a free zone designed for film and creative productions. The Golf Avenue project aims to contribute to Dubai 2040 New Urban Masterplan which focuses on health, sustainability and enhanced quality of life.

Contractor Appointed

Meanwhile, Samana Developers has announced the appointment of Prestige Constructions, a UAE-based contracting company which has started the construction works.

The groundbreaking ceremony was chaired by Muhammad Farooq, Chairman, Samana Group, Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, Engr Nur Alam Chaudhary, CEO, Prestige Constructions, Syed Taqiullah, CEO, AREC Engineering Consultants, the architect of the project, along with officials from the developer, the contractor and the architect.

Imran Farooq, CEO, Samana Developers, said: “Samana Golf Avenue is not just real estate project but is a commitment to the society, to our community for a healthy and affordable lifestyle. The project has been designed keeping in mind the wellbeing and fitness of the residents. The pandemic has taught us to focus on humans rather than material things. Our end-user-focused approach reflects in our top ranking in sales of our two projects in Arjan.”

Samana Developers is set to create a new record in Dubai by completing the superstructure of the project in just 240 days. Samana Developers manages to fast-track the construction with two shifts of workers, taking care of workers’ health condition along with the PPE, Covid SOPs intact, project timeline and remote monitoring. These measures ensure uninterrupted workflow which helps Samana Developers to complete the construction ahead of time.

Engr Nur Alam Chaudhary, CEO, Prestige Constructions, said: “We are honoured and glad that Samana Developers chose and trusted us with awarding this unique project. I believe the Golf Avenue project will be a role model in contributing to the sustainability agenda. Prestige Constructions will put its heart and soul in taking part in this goal and building a healthy community.”

The Innovation Design Award Winning Samana Golf Avenue project will create wellness features - private swimming pools, air filters, environment and energy-efficient appliances, solar panels leisure deck, health club, , miniature golf course and green landscaping to create a healthy lifestyle.

The four-storey project spanning over 210,000sqft which will house 233 apartments is located in Dubai Studio City, the largest media, entertainment and broadcasting hub in the Middle East. Samana Golf Avenue has been distinctly designed with resort and wellness features, mini golf, indoor and outdoor gymnasiums, large swimming pool with swim up refreshment area, Jacuzzi, children’s play area and pool with plenty of green spaces and water features to create a healthy lifestyle. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

“We have a buyer-focused business model, with a rent-to-own and win-win approach. Our 24% guaranteed rental return is hard to compete in Dubai’s real estate market which only a mature and sustainable developer can offer. Our sustainable business approach reflects our commitment to our investors in particular and to the Dubai’s real estate market in general.” Imran Farooq concluded.

Samana started handover first keys to homeowners at Dh75 million Samana Greens residential project in Arjan in February 2021. The handover was chaired by the CEO of RERA Marwan bin Ghalita.

Payment Plan

Samana Developers’ studio apartments starting from Dh399,000, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units come with various payment options — from Dh599,000 — making Samana projects more attractive to both end-users and investors.

The 50 per cent financing makes Samana Golf Avenue project an attractive proposition for end-users and investors alike, and is the developers’ rent-to-own approach. With a payment option of paying 10 per cent on booking followed by 80 months at just one per cent makes it an excellent option for those who are looking to move from rented accommodations to owning a home.

