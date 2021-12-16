Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin's NFTs to make 'Dabangg' debut

The KPMG survey found that UAE business leaders believe inorganic strategies will be critical in driving their businesses forward over the next three years
Business2 days ago
BollyCoin, a non-fungible token (NFT) that aims to bring Bollywood to the blockchain, is launching its collection from the Dabangg franchise featuring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey on December 30 announced on Thursday.
The NFT platform has partnerships with Bollywood biggies, including Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Production and Sohail Khan Productionz, and talks with other celebrities.
NFTs are digital assets representing arts and collectables which can be traded online. And it is catching on in Bollywood.
Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala,' autographed posters and collectables received bids of close to a million dollars last month.
The 'Madhushala' NFT collection received the highest bid in India at $756,000. It is a collection of poems by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the superstar's late father, recorded in Amitabh's voice.
The tokens have turned out to be very popular in India's celluloid world.
Stars who have signed up for NFT sales in recent weeks include Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, singer Mika Singh and rapper Raftaar.
Collectors and investors buy and sell NFTs in the secondary market.
“We are excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection,” said Kyle Lopes, co-founder, BollyCoin.
“It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project.”
