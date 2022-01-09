Saif Zone-based Moishi hails investment climate in Sharjah

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, touring the Moishi plant. -- Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 2:45 PM

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone-based Moishi, a company that produces mochi ice cream and other Japanese confectionery in the UAE, said that the UAE enjoys a globally unparalleled creative environment, perfect investment climate, and state-of-the-art infrastructure that helped the company export its products to a number of Arab and GCC countries.

The company underlined that also reflects the Saif Zone’s reputation in the business world as a sophisticated and innovative investment environment catering to the needs of its customers.

This came during an inspection tour recently conducted by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, to Moishi plant, accompanied by a number of officials and directors of the authority.

During the tour, they were briefed on the different stages of the production process of the Japanese confectionary and ice cream and the procedures applied according to the best international standards, commending the important role the factory plays in providing high-quality products, as well as the smooth and innovative mechanisms of the production process.

Home to unique industries

“Saif Zone is always keen to be home to unique companies and industries enriching the diversified economic landscape of the Emirate of Sharjah. To that end, we strive to provide all forms of support to investors, pursuant to the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in order to cement Sharjah’s position as a global business destination,” said Saud Salim Al Mazrouei.

He lauded Moishi’s success in providing the local market with high-quality products and exporting it to the Gulf and Arab markets, reflecting Saif Zone’s global position as a base for major companies, thanks to its stimulating environment and world-class infrastructure that help investors focus on advancing their businesses and taking it to the next level.

Perfect location

Carole Mouawad, CEO and founder of Moishi, lauded the quality of services and facilities provided by Saif Zone and the provision of all means of success for her company.

She enumerated the reasons for being based in the UAE as a starting point for her company towards the Gulf and Arab markets. This includes the perfect location of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah between Europe, Asia and Africa, at the heart of a large and diversified market includes the largest investments in the economy and international trade lines, which are eight hours away by plane from four billion people who make up more than half of the world’s population, as well as the integrated and flexible investment environment.

Currently, Moishi has 10 stores in the UAE, five in Saudi Arabia, a store in Kuwait, and two in Egypt. The production capacity of the Sharjah-based plant is more than 3,000 units per hour, while the products include cakes, ice cream, biscuits, hot and cold drinks.

Japanese Mochi is deeply rooted in traditional Japanese culture, which is often associated with official ceremonies. It’s used to make a variety of traditional Japanese confectionery in various forms, including ice cream, which has now become the internationally recognised food, as it’s heavily spread in Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone provides many competitive advantages for investors, especially in the commercial, industrial, and service sectors.

This includes customs clearance, sophisticated infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities with air-conditioned and furnished executive suites, pre-built warehouses in various sizes with adjacent office space, and lease lands for unrestricted private development.

Other incentives include 100 per cent foreign ownership of businesses, 100 per cent repatriation of capital and profits, and 100 per cent corporate or personal income tax exemptions, 100 per cent import and export tax exemptions. This is in addition to 24-hour services, all licences issued within one hour, and a hotline that guarantees the availability of immediate manpower, equipment, shipment and customs clearance, 24/7 security and emergency services, and labor accommodation within the zone.

