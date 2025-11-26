In a remote corner of the Balisan Valley, a Kurdish village once constrained by unreliable electricity is now thriving on clean solar energy — an achievement that echoes many of the Gulf region’s own development priorities. Sheikh Wasan, home to 281 residents, has transitioned from diesel dependency to uninterrupted solar power through an initiative that reflects the Gulf’s growing influence in shaping regional models of sustainability and community uplift.

The project is led by the Rwanga Foundation under the guidance of young Kurdish businessman and philanthropist Idris Nechirvan Barzani. Inspired by the Gulf’s emphasis on renewable energy, technological innovation and social investment, Barzani has applied similar principles in northern Iraq by installing 72 solar systems built from 432 high-efficiency panels. Today, every household in Sheikh Wasan enjoys continuous electricity — something the village had never experienced before.

This shift has already begun transforming daily life. With steady power, families can now refrigerate food, reduce monthly expenses and support seasonal farming activities with far less waste. Health clinics can now provide round-the-clock services and students can study safely in the evenings. What was once a remote village with limited economic prospects is steadily becoming a more resilient and productive community.

The project also mirrors a trend seen across the Gulf: elevating the role of local talent in advancing renewable energy. Young villagers have been trained as technicians to maintain and operate the new systems, creating a small but significant clean-energy workforce. This focus on skills, self-reliance and long-term capability building resonates strongly with Gulf states’ own national development visions, which prioritise human capital as much as infrastructure.

Barzani views renewable energy as the key to unlocking opportunity in rural areas. “When a community has stable power, it gains stability in every other part of life — education, business, farming and healthcare. Solar energy gives these villages room to grow,” he said. His approach reflects the wider Gulf development philosophy: targeted investment, sustainable technology, and projects designed not just to meet immediate needs but to secure lasting prosperity.

Across the GCC, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, large-scale solar adoption has been at the forefront of national strategies to build diversified, low-carbon economies. Sheikh Wasan’s transformation stands as a smaller-scale but equally compelling example of how these same principles can be applied across the region to uplift communities far from major cities.

Residents describe the project as life-changing. One villager explained that constant electricity has “brought a sense of modern life into our homes” and given families the confidence to plan for the future. With power no longer a daily concern, attention has shifted to improving livelihoods, expanding small businesses and enhancing community services.

As the Kurdistan Region looks to modernise its rural areas, Sheikh Wasan now stands as a reference point: a village that has embraced renewable energy, expanded local capability and rebuilt its economy through a model closely aligned with Gulf-led development thinking. For readers across the UAE and the wider GCC, the project highlights how sustainable energy — when combined with community investment — can deliver both immediate benefits and a long-term foundation for growth.