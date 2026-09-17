Russian export duo: Bruto Chips and Akva-Kristall Water set a new standard for "Clean" Snacking

Russian manufacturers are offering foreign consumers a fresh take on familiar snacks and soft drinks, where quality and ingredient transparency become the key drivers of demand

Partner Content Share:











The Russian snack export boom

The food market is showing unprecedented growth in interest in "clean" and eco-friendly products. In January–May 2026 alone, Russia's potato chip exports reached record levels – around 100 million dollars, up 29 per cent from the previous year's results.

Yet behind these figures lies not just a "mass product," but a new consumer philosophy. The Russian Export Center, through the "Made in Russia" programme, is actively promoting the idea that local brands can compete on the global stage not only on price but also on quality. Of particular interest here is the "duo" of two exporting companies that have proven that even a familiar movie-time snack can be wholesome and authentic: Bruto chips from Stamba and mineral water from Akva-Kristall.

A clean export duo sets a new standard for snacking

The perfect tandem of two participants in the "Made in Russia" programme, whose products are already available to consumers in Asia, the CIS, and the Middle East, will impress you with its taste and quality. Together, they create a complete "mindful snacking" concept, where every element is thoughtfully designed down to the smallest detail.

Bruto Chips: Can a crispy slice be good for you?

Stamba is one of the leaders in natural potato snack production. Its products are already exported to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The brand’s diverse lineup ranges from the KRAFT line – natural flavors with pink pepper and sea salt to the refined ASIA series featuring exclusive tastes. All chips are made from natural, select Russian potatoes of special varieties. The company’s technologists pay particular attention to texture: slice thickness varies from 1.35 to 1.55 mm, achieving the perfect crunch while preserving the natural potato flavor. The KRAFT line contains no flavor enhancers or artificial colorings, and the seasonings are chosen to highlight – not overpower – the taste of the main ingredient.

Akva-Kristall Beverages: A gift of the Caucasus mountains in every bottle

As a counterpoint to mass-produced sugary sodas, Akva-Kristall offers "living" water. Their signature product – ICE MOUNTAIN mineral water is sourced from an artesian well 230 meters deep, preserving its natural mineral composition. Having traveled for centuries through the mountain rock of the Caucasus, the water is enriched with calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium, which naturally support the body's health. The company produces lemonades, teas, and kvass – a traditional Russian drink made from bread using its own "time-honored recipes," where natural ingredients replace chemical substitutes. Special attention is paid to packaging: modern equipment preserves the taste and freshness of the product throughout its entire shelf life.

What stands behind the "Made in Russia" mark

The products of both companies are marked with the "Made in Russia" sign – a mark of authenticity valued by consumers in Europe and Asia. This means you are getting not just snacks, but a quality product with its own unique story – water that has undergone natural filtration through the mountain rock of the Caucasus, and chips made from select Russian potatoes. The "Made in Russia" certificate guarantees that you are looking at a genuine local product created with respect for tradition and nature.

The "Made in Russia" programme is a key instrument for Russian companies seeking to enter international markets. With the support of the Russian Export Center (REC) and participation in this program, Akva-Kristall successfully presents its beverages at Gulfood, the largest trade show in Dubai. For Stamba, the programme opens doors to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries, where local distributors are seeking reliable suppliers. Moreover, in November 2026, Stamba will present its products at ISM 2026, the leading international trade fair for sweets and snacks. Now, these two producers are joining forces to show the UAE audience that movie-time snacking is no longer just tasty – it is also "Russian-clean."

UAE consumers prefer premium and eco-friendly products, and this duo delivers exactly that

For the UAE market, where consumers increasingly prefer premium and eco-friendly products, this duo is especially relevant. Local residents and tourists are seeking "clean" brands with a clear origin story. The "Made in Russia" certificate serves as a benchmark of reliability, comparable to European eco-labels. The combination of crunchy chips with the delicate taste of select potatoes and water with a rich mineral profile creates the perfect gastronomic pairing: it satisfies both hunger and thirst while delivering pleasure without the feeling of heaviness or chemical load.

Quality and authenticity are becoming key drivers of Russian exports

These companies clearly demonstrate that Russian exports are reaching a new level – becoming more diverse and meeting high international standards.

In this process, the "Made in Russia" programme plays a key role, serving not only as a quality mark but also as a tool that helps Russian brands expand their presence in foreign markets.

The results of this work are already visible on store shelves. Bruto's crispy chips and water from Akva-Kristall are shaping a new standard of "smart snacking," where quality, authenticity, and responsible production come to the forefront.