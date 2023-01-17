Russian economy likely shrank 2.5% in 2022 but beating expectations

First six projects with new residential design concepts have been phased up for H1 2023, new projects will include 2,400 new units
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5 per cent in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted.
Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief, said real wage growth needed to be stimulated.
“The actual dynamics turned out to be better than many expert forecasts. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s GDP in January-November 2022 declined, but only by 2.1 per cent,” Putin said.
“Some experts in our country, not to mention foreign ones, predicted a decline of 10 per cent and 15 per cent or even 20 per cent. For the year as a whole, it is expected to fall by 2.5 per cent,” he added.
The war in Ukraine and ensuing barrage of Western sanctions have upended some sectors of Russia’s economy, cutting its biggest banks off from the Swift financial network, curbing its access to technology and restricting its ability to export oil and gas.
While the government and central bank have acknowledged difficulties, Moscow says its economy is resilient and that sanctions have boomeranged against the West by driving up inflation and energy prices. — Reuters
The jewellery group is expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewellery trade
Agreement will facilitate exchange of information for tax purposes
HR tech unicorn to empower organisations globally to elevate employee experience through deep integrations
The fifth largest global economy also saw its rank of billionaires swelling to166 in 2021 from 102 a year ago
With their projection of an extremely likely chance of a global recession, nine out of 10 chief economists taking part in the WEF survey appeared to be endorsing a bleak report from the World Bank last week warning that 2023’s growth outlook looked ripe for recession
Ministry of Finance holds second session of corporate tax public awareness programme in Dubai
The scarcity of new jobs will hit countries at a time when many are still recovering from the economic shock of the global pandemic