Russia shifts to Dubai benchmark in India oil deal

Rosneft plans to sell 11m barrels every month to Indian Oil from April

An oil tanker train passes near the Guwahati Refinery operated by Indian Oil Corporation, in Guwahati. On March 29 Russian oil giant Rosneft announced a deal with Indian Oil to substantially increase oil supplies to the firm. - AFP

by Issac John Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:46 PM

Rosneft, a leading Russian oil producer, and Indian Oil Corp, a top Asian refiner, have agreed to move away from the Europe-dominated Brent benchmark and use instead the Dubai oil-price benchmark, marking a strategic shift that will have long-term ramifications on international oil trade.

Rosneft plans to sell 11 million barrels every month, with optional quantities, to Indian Oil Corp from April. The oil will be sold on Dubai benchmark quotes and discounted to around $8-$10 per barrel. India’s refiner had a contract to purchase 3.0 million barrels of Urals crude in 2022-23.

The new contract includes Urals crude, shipped from Russia’s European ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk, and Sokol oil exported from Sakhalin.

The larger volumes and change in Russian oil pricing highlight closer ties between Moscow and New Delhi, which has now become the largest buyer of seaborne crude from Russia.

India was the biggest buyer of Russia’s benchmark Urals grade crude in March. Deliveries to India are set to account for more than 50 per cent of all seaborne Urals exports. last month, with China in second place.

The surprise move by the two state companies to abandon the standard Brent benchmark, a long-set European standard, also assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing European boycott of Russian oil over the Ukraine war.

Dubai Crude Benchmark, also known as Fateh, is the primary pricing reference for crude oil delivered from the Middle East Gulf, Russia, Mexico and other parts of the world to refiners. One of the advantages of Dubai Crude compared to other Gulf crude oils, and a main reason why it is used as an oil marker, is its instant availability. Dubai Crude, behind West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and UK Brent, is one of the lighter crude oils.

Both the Dubai and Brent benchmarks are priced in US dollars. However, Brent is used largely by European oil majors and traders, whereas Dubai relies heavily on Asian and Middle Eastern oil trading.

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said in February that due to the increasing purchases of Russian oil by Asia after the imposition of export sanctions by the West, the price of Russian oil will now be determined by the Asian market instead of Europe.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, Rosneft will nearly double their oil sales to Indian Oil Corp under the new deal.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had recently said there was a 22-fold increase in oil sales to India last year, but the exact volume sold was unclear. Novak said energy revenues accounted for 42 per cent of Russia’s federal budget in 2022, up from 36 per cent in 2021 despite the challenge of Western sanctions. He said Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called “friendly” countries and would continue developing the insurance

According to a Rosneft executive, it is natural that the price of Russian oil would be determined outside of Europe now that Asia has emerged as the greatest buyer of Russian oil since sanctions were imposed on Russian oil exports.

Russia has been rerouting its energy supplies from traditional markets in Europe to Asia, mainly India and China, since the West imposed wide-ranging sanctions, including an embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports.