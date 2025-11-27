RuDo Wealth to seeks to redefine wealth management for emerging & affluent NRIs in the UAE

RuDo Wealth, a data-driven wealthtech platform licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced early access to its digital advisory platform for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the UAE. Backed by $1 million in funding, RuDo Wealth aims to bridge a long-standing gap in cross-border financial advisory, offering a transparent, data-driven, and affordable solution tailored for emerging and affluent NRIs seeking smarter, global wealth management.

The platform leverages factor-based investing to deliver long-term, risk-adjusted returns through a transparent three-tier advisory model. Digital Advisory starts at just 0.25%, while Personal Advisory at 0.50% adds dedicated advisor support for complex cross-border planning. For NRIs with established portfolios exceeding Dh500,000, RuDo’s Elite Wealth Advisory introduces a performance-aligned fee structure, ensuring that advisory fees are directly tied to client outcomes, a first in the UAE wealth management industry.

“The UAE is home to more than 3.5 million NRIs, with nearly 40%, over 1.4 million white-collar professionals, falling into the ‘Emerging and Affluent’ segment. These investors need professional wealth advisory and goal-based planning, not just another DIY investing app or product-selling broker. Yet they don’t meet the Dh5 million+ minimums for private banking. RuDo Wealth bridges this ‘advisory gap’ with a transparent, goal-based, cross-border wealth platform that delivers institutional-grade strategies at accessible pricing,” said Alok Kumar, Co-Founder, RuDo Wealth.

“The wealth industry hasn’t evolved for today’s global NRIs,” said Masooma Elahi, Co-Founder, RuDo Wealth. “They deserve access to institutional-grade advice without bias, complexity, or hidden costs. RuDo empowers them to invest intelligently, across borders, with clarity and confidence.”

RuDo Wealth differentiates itself by engineering portfolios rather than selling products, combining liquidity, diversification, and performance. Its factor-based approach optimises risk-adjusted returns while staying fully aligned with each client’s long-term goals. The three-tier model, from automated Digital Advisory to high-touch Elite Wealth Advisory, ensures clients receive the right level of guidance at every wealth stage. With a forthcoming India market offering, RuDo is creating a truly integrated cross-border wealth management ecosystem.