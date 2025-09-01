RRS International Development breaks ground on $100 million RAK project

RRS International Development has officially broken ground on the highly anticipated NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments, marking a new milestone for the oversubscribed project.

The $100 million mixed-use project, developed in collaboration with Minor Hotels, brings the internationally renowned NH Collection Hotels & Resorts brand to Al Marjan Island for the first time. This follows the hospitality brand’s second branded residential offering in the UAE, after the success of the first one located in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder of RRS International Development FZ LLC and Partner at RRS Capital Management LLC FZ, said: “This groundbreaking is more than the start of construction—it’s the beginning of a new chapter for this incredible project and celebration of the overwhelming interest we have received. Oversubscribed at launch, we are grateful for the investor confidence shown in both the NH Collection brand and RAK’s emergence as a world-class lifestyle destination.”

Featuring 121 hotel keys and 36 branded apartments, the development will deliver a blend of five-star hospitality and contemporary living, offering sea views, high-design interiors, and a full suite of luxury amenities. What sets this project apart is its unconventional design with an extraordinary fusion of tropical luxury and desert mystique.

The design envisioned by RRS has been executed by Arkiplan Consulting Architects & Engineers, to bring to life the wave-inspired architecture which captures the motion of the ocean, providing guests with a seamless connection to both the desert and the sea. Inside, the tropical interiors by B8 Architectural Prospective Drawings Services LLC feature lush greenery, open spaces, and vibrant décor, offering a refreshing escape. The project emphasizes smart design and lifestyle-led features.

HMK Engineering Consultants has been appointed as the Architect of Record, collaborating with Arkiplan Consulting Architects & Engineers, the lead consultant. Innovate Project Development LLC will serve as the Project Manager, and Atlas Star Piling Foundation LLC is appointed as contractor for the project’s enabling works. These collaborations ensure that the NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments will be delivered to the highest standards of quality and completed on schedule.

The project has already been recognized for its design and vision, winning a remarkable series of achievements including three prestigious awards and an industry nomination, further cementing its position as a benchmark in luxury hospitality and mixed-use development. The most recent awards include Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mixed-Use Architecture at the 2025–2026 Arabian Property Awards, along with accolades as Best Hospitality Project at the Architecture Leaders Awards and nomination as Best Design Concept at Commercial Interior Design (CID) Awards 2025

Sanjay Narayandas Dhawan, Co-Founder of RRS International Development FZ LLC and Partner at RRS Capital Management LLC FZ, added “We see Ras Al Khaimah at a turning point. With multi-billion-dirham investments in tourism and leisure, including upcoming gaming resorts, the Emirate is attracting a new wave of international attention. This development aligns with that momentum, setting a new benchmark for branded residences and hospitality-led living in the region.”