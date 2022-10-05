RPM Rent A Car announces three lucky Emirati winners

The UAE national Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi, won the grand prize which is in cash, an amount of Dh570,000. Shehab Ahmed Hussein, another UAE national won the second prize of D70,000, while Hamad Ahmed Al Yamahi won the third prize of Dh20,000.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi hands over the prize to Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi in Dubai.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 11:00 AM

RPM Rent A Car, a Dubai-based car rental company, has announced three winners of a raffle with prizes exceeding Dh660,000.

"We are pleased to announce the winners of valuable prizes that are the largest in the country," said Emirati businessman Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of RPM Rent A Car.

He stated that the draw was organised in the presence of a large number of RBM clients and a representative from the Department of Economic Development, and was subject to the supervision of the Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Section of the Department.

Al Marzouqi stressed RPM's keenness to activate sales and promote products by organising competitions and offering very valuable prizes to customers.

The CEO explained that the company is organising this event for the fifth year in a row.

He noted that RPM Rent A Car offers the best rental cars of all kinds with 15 first-class brands.

Al Marzouqi indicated that the car rental sector has benefited strongly from the rapid recovery of the tourism sector in the Emirate of Dubai in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the return to normal life with great benefit from the rapid return from the lockdown, in addition to the “Dubai Expo 2020”, which lasted for six months, to be a strong supporter of the travel and tourism sector in Dubai in particular and the UAE in general.

Al Marzouqi expected the car rental sector momentum to continue taking advantage of the economic improvement in the Emirate of Dubai, thanks to the positive government initiatives that facilitate foreigners' access to long- and medium-term residency, stressing that the demand for car rental is in a steady rise with the increasing demand by foreigners and residents.

