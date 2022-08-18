Royal Jordanian Airlines named 'Title Sponsor and National Carrier' for Kalam Madina

Samer Majali, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors - Managing Director/CEO of Royal Jordanian.

Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022

Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced its sponsorship of the Arab Influencers Gathering “Kalam Madina” to be held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea, Jordan, next October. Kalam Madina is organised by OMNES Media through a strategic partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

In addition to its role as the title sponsor of the event, Royal Jordanian will be the national carrier for all the gathering’s guests, including speakers, influencers and specialists who will be transported through Royal Jordanian's fleet of aircraft from various cities of the Arab world.

Samer Majali, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors - Managing Director/CEO of Royal Jordanian, said: "Today, we are so pleased to announce our sponsorship and support for Kalam Madina, which is organised by the Jordan Tourism Board and OMNES Media partnership. Such events are in line with our strategy to support all efforts and events aiming at promoting Jordan.”

Majali stressed that the gathering will help introduce the culture, heritage and tourism potential of Jordan by attracting leading content creators from Arab influencers on social networks and many specialists of the influencer marketing industry from different countries of the Arab world. "Our guests will have a unique travel experience with Royal Jordanian and its outstanding services.”

Scheduled to be held next October Kalam Madina will bring together more than 500 social media influencers and specialists in the influencer marketing industry from different Arab countries to review and discuss the industry's recent and most important developments. The Gathering will feature 6 panel discussions and 6 workshops, in addition to daily meetings with the most prominent influential Arab personalities with the main objective of coming up with recommendations and solutions to many of the issue under discussion.

For his part, Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media, the organiser of Kalam Madina, said: "We are delighted to have this sponsorship and support for Kalam Madina from Royal Jordanian, one of the pioneers of Arab airlines, and one of the main pillars of Jordan's economy. Being the exclusive carrier of the event, Royal Jordanian will contribute significantly to introducing the heritage and genuineness of Jordanian hospitality to all guests of the gathering.”

From its hub at Queen Alia International Airport, RJ runs its fleet of aircraft to reach various destinations providing a wide travel network for its guests via Amman to Europe, the US and Canada, and North Africa. In addition to an outstanding track record in aviation safety standards, Royal Jordanian has a solid reputation as a premium brand in the global aviation industry. — business@khaleejtimes.com