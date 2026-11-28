ROX unfolds the world: 15,000 km African Grand Tour launches as global expedition series enters Season Two

The expedition takes UAE-made luxury SUVs across 12 African countries, showcasing their all-terrain capabilities and supporting ROX’s global expansion

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ROX, a global intelligent mobility brand specialising in luxury all-terrain vehicles, has launched its 15,000 km African Grand Tour, taking two UAE-made ROX ADAMAS luxury SUVs and a ROX 01 that previously took part in Season One's Silk Road expedition on a journey from Lagos to Casablanca across 12 countries.

Marking the second season of ROX UNFOLDS THE WORLD, the brand's global expedition series, the journey will explore diverse cultures, communities and landscapes while putting the vehicles' capabilities to the test in real-world driving conditions.

With a presence across 60 countries and plans to expand to 90 markets by 2027, ROX is accelerating its global growth, supported by an expanding international sales and service network. The African Grand Tour is part of this broader strategy, connecting real-world exploration with the brand's ambition to bring intelligent all-terrain luxury to customers worldwide.

Over the coming months, the convoy will cross humid rainforests and the rugged Fouta Djallon mountains, retrace historic Dakar Rally routes and traverse the Sahara, travelling from the Atlantic coast towards Casablanca.

A journey that rewards curiosity

This is not a simple road trip. From the busy streets of Lagos, the convoy continues across West Africa, travelling through Liberia and Sierra Leone and onwards into Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, where river networks and mangrove waterways shape daily life. The final stage crosses Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco, through desert dunes, salt flats and rocky plateaus, before ending on the Atlantic shore in Casablanca.

Every kilometre puts the vehicles to the test and reveals a different perspective on the region along the way. At selected stops along the route, ROX's local dealer partners will join the convoy, bringing together the brand's global expedition team and its growing international network. Their participation shows the collaborative spirit behind ROX's global expansion, connecting the journey with local communities and customers.

From the Silk road to West and North Africa

In Season One, the convoy travelled 25,000 kilometres from China to Abu Dhabi, demonstrating ROX’s spirit of exploration and its ambition to open up new perspectives on the world.

For Season Two, the team has chosen a tougher challenge. Long-distance travel across West and North Africa presents diverse climates, unpredictable road conditions and complex logistics. The ADAMAS sets out to demonstrate that luxury, comfort and dependable performance can go hand in hand, even in the most remote environments.

“Our ambition is to build ROX for the world, and that means understanding the world first-hand,” said Jarvis, founder and CEO of ROX. “From the Silk Road to Africa, every journey brings us closer to the people, cultures and driving environments we aim to serve. The Grand Tour is more than an expedition. It is part of how we build a truly global brand, bringing intelligent luxury and the freedom to explore to customers around the world.”

Backed by Etihad Airways, Pirelli and Insta360

The African Grand Tour, supported by ROX's growing ecosystem of global partners, brings together Etihad Airways in aviation, Pirelli in tyre technology and Insta360 in imaging innovation, reflecting ROX's ambition to connect exploration, technology and global mobility.

Etihad Airways supports the expedition through a strategic partnership with ROX, formalised by a memorandum of understanding. The airline provides logistical support and shares stories from the journey with global audiences through its channels.

Building on its collaboration with ROX during the 2025 Silk Road expedition, Pirelli returns to support the African Grand Tour with its high-performance tyre expertise and technical assistance, helping the convoy navigate varied road conditions and challenging terrain throughout the journey. Together, ROX and Pirelli bring vehicle capability and tyre expertise into real-world driving conditions, reinforcing their shared commitment to performance, confidence and exploration across diverse terrains.

Insta360 also returns as a partner, providing imaging technology to capture the African Grand Tour, from challenging terrain and driving adventures to local cultures and personal stories.

What the road will prove

The ADAMAS is a new-energy, all-terrain luxury SUV, and this tour is one of its most demanding real-world tests to date, from coastal heat and rainforest humidity to rugged highlands and Sahara dunes. A team will document each stage through documentaries and short films, capturing the challenges and experiences along the way. For ROX, the journey is about more than overcoming difficult terrain. It is about unfolding the world in comfort.

From the Silk Road to Africa, ROX UNFOLDS THE WORLD continues to connect real-world exploration with the brand's global ambitions. As ROX expands its presence across international markets, each journey brings new insights, stronger connections and fresh opportunities to redefine intelligent all-terrain luxury. Guided by its vision to “Connect Nature and the Future with AI”, ROX remains committed to building vehicles that inspire people everywhere to explore beyond boundaries.

For more information, please visit: www.roxmotor.com/en