ROX delivers first 100 ‘Made in the Emirates’ vehicles, boosting UAE’s advanced manufacturing sector

The project reflects collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, KEZAD and ROX to turn industrial investment into local production capabilities

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ROX has announced the delivery of its first batch of 100 UAE-manufactured vehicles bearing the “Made in the Emirates” mark as part of its UAE Signature Edition. The milestone supports the UAE’s efforts to diversify its national industrial base and develop advanced manufacturing capabilities in high-value sectors.

The 100 vehicles are the result of collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ROX. They were produced at the company’s AI Manufacturing Center in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), as part of ROX’s efforts to localise its manufacturing operations and expand its presence in Abu Dhabi, while advancing the UAE’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.

The project demonstrates the ability of the UAE’s industrial and investment ecosystem to attract international companies and support local production operations through advanced infrastructure, logistics services, technology and institutional partnerships.

The partnership between ADIO and ROX has supported the company’s establishment and expansion in the emirate, as part of a broader effort to develop the automotive industry in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy. This includes building an integrated ecosystem spanning manufacturing, design, advanced technology and research and development.

The industrial project is supported by MoIAT under the Make it in the Emirates initiative, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn), which aims to strengthen national industrial capabilities, resilience and competitiveness, accelerate advanced technology adoption and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy.

An integrated industrial and investment ecosystem

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The UAE continues to develop an integrated industrial and investment ecosystem that attracts investment. We are focused on expanding the country’s advanced manufacturing base and accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, strengthening industry’s contribution to economic diversification and competitiveness, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

He added: “ROX’s operations in Abu Dhabi bring together government enablers, investment, advanced manufacturing, technology and industrial infrastructure. The delivery of 100 vehicles bearing the Made in the Emirates mark carries strategic value, creating an opportunity to attract further high-quality investment, develop national capabilities, localize knowledge and build partnerships that drive growth, competitiveness and industrial resilience in the UAE, particularly amid global supply chain challenges.”

Al Nowais emphasised: “Together with our partners, we continue to strengthen industrial resilience, develop local supply chains and attract high-quality industrial investment. Our aim is to build a more diverse and resilient industrial base that harnesses modern technology and competes in local, regional and international markets. Built on best-practice production standards, the Made in the Emirates mark has earned credibility in global markets.”

Industrial capabilities supporting growth

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, chief trade and industry officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “ROX’s journey in Abu Dhabi demonstrates how investment can translate into tangible industrial capabilities and opportunities for global growth. The delivery of the first batch of 100 vehicles reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its manufacturing operations and associated value chains in the emirate, contributing to the development of an automotive ecosystem that supports the localization of industrial activities and strengthens supply chains.”

He added: “As ROX enters the next phase of its growth, Abu Dhabi continues to offer manufacturers competitive advantages through advanced infrastructure, connectivity and partnerships that enable companies to establish and expand their operations and strengthen their ability to compete globally from a single base.”

Advanced industries from Abu Dhabi

Jarvis, founder and CEO of ROX, said: “The delivery of our first UAE-manufactured vehicles is an important milestone in ROX’s long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. In a short period, we have established advanced manufacturing, AI and design capabilities that allow us to produce vehicles locally and serve customers across the region.”

He added: “We will continue working with our partners to expand our manufacturing operations, develop local capabilities and strengthen the supply chains supporting production. We look forward to establishing the UAE as a base for vehicle manufacturing and contributing to the continued development of an advanced automotive industry ecosystem.”

ROX developed its Abu Dhabi facility in six months, bringing manufacturing, design and AI capabilities together. The delivery of the first 100 vehicles bearing the Made in the Emirates mark represents another step towards strengthening the presence of locally manufactured products in the market.

The facility includes a Manufacturing Center, an AI Lab and a Design Studio, supporting ROX’s plans to expand its manufacturing operations in the UAE and meet the needs of regional markets.

Turning investment into production capabilities

The commencement of vehicle deliveries reflects efforts to develop local manufacturing capabilities and demonstrates the UAE’s ability to translate investment into the domestic production of value-added products. It also creates opportunities to develop industrial expertise and strengthen integration between manufacturing, design and advanced technology, in line with the national drive to increase value added by the industrial sector.

Bringing AI, manufacturing and design capabilities together in a single facility supports the UAE’s industrial ambitions and reinforces efforts to accelerate advanced technology adoption across the industrial sector.

A UAE vision supporting advanced manufacturing

The first 100 vehicles carry the Made in the Emirates mark on their bodywork, reflecting the UAE Signature Edition’s connection to its place of manufacture. Each vehicle in this edition is a luxury SUV produced through a precise and numbered production process designed to meet regional market needs.

A foundation for continued industrial growth

The delivery of the first batch of 100 vehicles establishes a foundation for the next phase of ROX’s manufacturing operations in Abu Dhabi. Continued production at ICAD/KEZAD is expected to support the company’s plans to expand into regional markets while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s advanced manufacturing base.

The project’s progress also reflects the ongoing efforts of ADIO and MoIAT to support industrial investment, develop local manufacturing capabilities and provide an enabling environment for companies to expand from Abu Dhabi into regional and international markets.

For more information, please visit: www.roxmotor.com/en