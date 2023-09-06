RoTIC Symposium to mark its 6th edition

Musk is the rocket company's largest shareholder with a 42 per cent stake and almost 79 per cent of its voting power as of March
The sixth edition of the esteemed rotating machinery technology & innovation gathering, RoTIC Symposium, is set to take center stage from September 25 to 27 at the Festival Arena by InterContinental, Dubai. Organised by Aldrich Energy, this event aims to be a pivotal platform for industry leaders and technical experts from across the globe to convene and deliberate on the latest advancements in rotating machinery technology with a focus on sustainability, renewable energy and decarbonisation.
With a focus on enhancing productivity and efficiency in today’s challenging environment, the symposium is expected serve as a nexus for professionals from across the oil & gas, petrochemical and power generation industries showcasing cutting-edge technologies from both the GCC and around the world.
“We are thrilled to invite professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to the 6th edition of RoTIC Symposium. Supported by Canadian Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates, along with our sponsors and partners from NOCs & IOCs to technology and service providers, namely Sipchem, QingCheng Ltd., EagleBurgmann, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, and PSM – a Hanwa Company, this gathering promises to be an exceptional opportunity for collaborative growth and exploration of pioneering solutions. The event is set to elevate the industry’s standards while addressing critical concerns in machinery maintenance and reliability,” said Samuel Benedict of Aldrich Energy, organisers of the event.
