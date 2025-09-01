Romain Gerardin-Fresse, world-classs lawyer and strategist, was bestowed the Arabian Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence in International Law and Strategic Advisory, during the prestigious Womenpreneur X Emirati Summit & Expo 2025, held at Al Habtoor City, in honor of Emirati Women’s Day.

The award was presented by Sheikha Jawahar Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, an emblematic figure in the promotion of entrepreneurship and sustainable development in the Arab world. The symbolic nature of this distinction, conferred during an event fundamentally dedicated to celebrating the role of Emirati women in the economic and institutional fabric of the UAE, reinforces the values of inclusivity and excellence that define the UAE’s vision.

A milestone recognition for legal entrepreneurship

Held under the patronage of several Emirati business councils and in strategic partnership with international development platforms, the 2025 edition of the Womenpreneur X Summit gathered entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the GCC and beyond. With over 500 participants, the event reaffirmed Dubai’s central role as a nexus for innovation and policy dialogue.

It is within this high-level ecosystem that Romain Gerardin-Fresse was honored for his exceptional contribution to international legal strategy, cross-border advisory, and high-impact institutional governance. Known for advising sovereign entities, multinational conglomerates, and private equity platforms, Gerardin-Fresse has forged a distinctive path at the intersection of law, diplomacy, and strategic execution.

His Dubai-based operations have become a reference in the Emirates for international structuring, compliance planning, and dispute resolution involving high-stakes cross-jurisdictional matters. His recognition is not merely individual, it symbolizes the increasing centrality of legal engineering and strategic counsel in shaping regional stability, business confidence, and investment growth.

A summit anchored in values of transformation and leadership

This year’s Womenpreneur X Summit was themed around “Empowering Legacy: Women, Leadership, and the Next Decade of Innovation.” The programming included curated panels on AI governance, legal tech, green capital, and institutional design, areas where Gerardin-Fresse’s expertise remains particularly active.

By selecting him for this honor, the jury highlighted the strategic role played by legal advisors in framing the ambitions of the Emirates toward a knowledge-based economy. “In a context where vision must be translated into systems and structures, the advisory role becomes transformative,” noted the organizers in their award citation.

A message aligned with Emirati Women’s Day

While the focus of the day remained on the women changemakers shaping tomorrow’s economy, the decision to recognize male allies who actively support inclusion, institutional empowerment, and regional excellence added a notable layer to this edition. Gerardin-Fresse has notably been involved in programs supporting women-led businesses and has advised initiatives aligned with Vision 2031 on inclusive governance.

In his acceptance remarks, he dedicated the award “to every legal mind working behind the scenes to reconcile vision with legality, ambition with ethics, and innovation with regulatory trust.” He also underscored his admiration for the Emirati model of development, “where institutional modernity coexists with heritage, and where law is seen not as a constraint, but as an enabler of prosperity.”

Looking forward

This new accolade adds to a series of distinctions awarded to Gerardin-Fresse in recent years. But beyond the personal prestige, the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award reinforces the strategic positioning of Dubai as a regional capital of legal innovation, where advisory excellence is acknowledged as a pillar of nation-building.

The 2025 Womenpreneur X Emirati Summit closed with a gala dinner attended by royalties, officials, business leaders, and representatives from diplomatic missions. It left no doubt that the intersection of gender empowerment, strategic leadership, and legal foresight will define the coming decade of growth across the Arab world, and that figures like Romain Gerardin-Fresse will continue to help chart that course.