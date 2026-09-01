Robo.ai deepens UAE localisation as AI infrastructure moves closer to mission-critical deployment

As artificial intelligence moves from experimentation into large-scale deployment across government, infrastructure and industry, UAE-based technology group Robo.ai Inc, said it is placing localisation at the centre of its next phase of development.

The approach reflects a wider shift in the AI market. For organisations operating critical systems, establishing technology locally is about more than having a regional office. Data residency, local engineering capacity, supply-chain development and the ability to support complex deployments can directly influence how technology is procured and implemented.

Robo.ai said in its first-half 2026 results that it had continued advancing the localisation of its UAE operations while reorganising the group around its newly acquired businesses.

The company is building its operations around sectors where local delivery capacity, data governance, security requirements and technical support are increasingly important considerations. Through its industrial group Alif Holding, Robo.ai is focused on the development, integration and manufacturing of technology infrastructure for government, public-sector and mission-critical applications.

Its subsidiary Neurovia AI, meanwhile, is focused on AI-powered data processing and visual data infrastructure for sectors including public security, transportation, finance and smart agriculture.

The company now combines a technology layer through Neurovia AI with an operating platform through Quantum Core Capital, which was acquired in June 2026. QC Capital contributed $54.4 million in net revenue between its acquisition on June 15 and the end of the reporting period.

Robo.ai also ended the first half with shareholders’ equity of $95.8 million, compared with a deficit of $116.1 million at the end of 2025.

The next phase will be measured by execution. Geographic revenue contribution, regional projects, local delivery capability and the commercial deployment of its technologies will provide the clearest indicators of whether localisation translates into sustainable operating growth.

For Robo.ai, the UAE strategy is therefore moving beyond presence. The objective is to build the operational structure required to compete in sectors where localisation itself can be part of the technology proposition.