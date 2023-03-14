Riyadh Air confirms 72 Boeing 787-9 order

by Issac John Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:55 PM

Riyadh Air, the new Saudi airline launched by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes as part of a mega deal billed as the fifth largest commercial order by value in Boeing’s history.

Valued at $35 billion as estimated by Wall Street Journal and reported on Tuesday by Khaleej Times, the deal includes 39 confirmed 787-9 Dreamliners and options for further 33 additional airplanes.

The order is expected to support nearly 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and more than 300 suppliers from across 38 states, including 145 US small businesses, Riyadh Air said in a statement.

The new carrier, the second national airline of the kingdom after Saudia, was launched on Monday by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman. It is expected to add $20 billion to non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, said the statement.

“This agreement is part of Saudi Arabia’s wider strategic plan to transform the country into a global aviation hub. In total, Two Saudi national carriers announced their intent to purchase up to 121 787 Dreamliners in what will be the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing’s history. This will support the country’s goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visits by 2030,” said the statement.

“This is a momentous day for PIF and Riyadh Air, and highlights our determination to significantly extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world,” said Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of the PIF and chairman of Riyadh Air.

He said PIF’s stated commitment is to create a world-class airline and this partnership with Boeing in building the fleet is the next step in achieving the aspirations of Saudi Arabia as a global transportation hub. “We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape the new airline to become one of the leading carriers around the world.”

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said it is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air’s commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain.

“We are incredibly proud of our nearly eight decades of partnership to drive innovation and sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. Our agreement builds on that longstanding partnership and will further expand access to safe and sustainable commercial air travel for decades more.”

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said the new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of the guest experience.

“Riyadh Air’s commitment to its guests will see the integration of digital innovation and authentic Saudi hospitality to deliver a seamless travel experience. By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world.”

Riyadh Air said it will equip its airplanes with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next-generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. The first deliveries of the wide-body aircraft are scheduled for early 2025.

The Boeing order also underlines the importance of Riyadh Air's environmental goals as it aims to operate one of the newest and most sustainable airline fleets in the world while intending to meet the most stringent noise regulations.

Operating from the capital of Riyadh, the digitally-led full-service airline aims to connect millions of leisure and business travellers to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. Riyadh Air will be at the cutting edge of technology enabling digital innovation at every guest touchpoint while offering an exceptional guest experience with authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart, the airline said.

Riyadh Air said it will operate in line with the country’s strides toward net zero emissions. The 787-9 Dreamliner model is manufactured with environmental impact considerations in mind, including CO2 emissions, fuel efficiency, and noise regulations.

