Rivoli Group targets GCC vision care market

Dubai - Group forays into eyeware segment with the launch of Rivoli Vision; Plans to open 100-plus stores in GCC by early next year

The Dubai-based Rivoli Group has established its reputation over the last three decades, as one of the largest importers, distributors, and retailers of luxury products with over 300 stores in the region, however its foray into eyewear retail concepts, signals a new era of expansion for the group. -- Supplied photo

Ramesh Prabhakar, vice-chairman and managing partner of Rivoli Group.

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 11:00 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 11:10 AM

The vision care market has a promising outlook making Rivoli Group’s new venture suitably timed to offer the highest quality of products and services in the area of vision care to its customers across the GCC region, as announced recently by its top official.

Ramesh Prabhakar, vice-chairman and managing partner of Rivoli Group, said that the group’s newly-launched Rivoli Vision would capitalise on the business opportunities in the vision care segment with plans to expand its footprint in the region to 100-plus stores by early next year.

“Today, the eyewear business of the group has expanded to over 75 stores across the four key markets of the GCC - UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman - and this has been achieved over the past 18 months itself. With the number only set to grow further, Rivoli Vision is expected to open 100 stores by early 2022 across its three eyewear retail concepts,” Prabhakar told Khaleej Times during an interview.

The Dubai-based Rivoli Group has established its reputation over the last three decades, as one of the largest importers, distributors, and retailers of luxury products with over 300 stores in the region, however its foray into eyewear retail concepts, signals a new era of expansion for the group.

The group, which recently launched Rivoli Vision –- a dedicated division for its eyewear business, is keen to enter untapped segments of vision care market of the region. “The launch of Rivoli Vision came about as a natural evolution given our domain knowledge in the eyewear distribution arena acquired over the past 20 years with international manufacturers –- Marcolin and Kering eyewear group –- and our desire to be the leading vision care provider in the region,” Prabhakar said.

The new venture will also preside over a specialised training facility called the ‘Rivoli Vision Academy’, which will train their in-store optometrists across the three eyewear concepts under the Rivoli Vision umbrella.

Introducing 3 eyewear concepts

Elaborating on the three eyewear retail concepts of the new division of the group, he said Avanti sits at the top of the pyramid to cater to a premium clientele.

“Avanti is the group’s luxury eyewear concept, catering to the more discerning audience, where a customer can find the perfect pair of bespoke prescription glasses or sunglasses. It offers exquisite collections from brands such as Cartier, Boucheron, Tom Ford, Gucci, Fred and Yves Saint Laurent to name a few,” he said.

At the heart of the group’s eyewear business are the Rivoli Eyezone concept stores located in all leading malls across the region.

“Rivoli Eyezone caters to the vision care needs of the wider consumer base. Today, there are over 50 Rivoli Eyezone stores with state-of-the-art eye testing equipment and the largest collection of eyewear from leading international brands,” Prabhakar said. To cater to the needs of its younger clientele, he said the group launched the Style 88 concept which was created for an audience who prefer more vibrant retail environments. “The stores offer a wide array of fashionable sunglasses brands including Guess, Ray-Ban, Timberland, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, amongst others,” he said.

Competitive edge

In reply to a question, Prabhakar said Rivoli Vision has exclusive strategic alliances with Kering, Marcolin, Richemont, and Zeiss that give an advantage to the new venture over the competitors.

Rivoli Vision network provides world class vision care through state-of-the-art technology, products and services.

“We have the Avanti stores, which are also ZEISS Vision Expert centers delivering the ultimate vision care experience using the most advanced cutting-edge ZEISS technology and contact-less vision testing for any ophthalmic needs,” he said.

Prabhakar added that Rivoli Eyezone has also launched inxt new generation digital optical lenses in collaboration with leading optical lens manufacturers with unique features including 12-month power change guarantee and seven protect promise, along with the most recent launch of Sofvue colour contact lenses.

He said the Rivoli Vision customer journey will begin and end with the best in global standards that vision care products and services can offer. “As a customer-centric business, our aim is to provide vision care solutions across all nationalities and age groups, which we are confident of achieving through a combination of our superior eyewear and vision care strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as the expertise and customer service associated with the Rivoli Group,” Prabhakar concluded.

-- muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com