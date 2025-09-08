Rising demand accelerates myAster’s growth to other Emirates

myAster, the region’s pioneering omnichannel healthcare platform by Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its pharmacy and wellness delivery services beyond Dubai, bringing round-the-clock express delivery of medicines, health supplements, beauty care, and daily wellness essentials to patients in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

The expansion comes as the GCC digital health market (e-pharmacy , digital care and telehealth) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, being valued at $2.7 billion in 2024. The UAE digital health market (e-pharmacy , digital care and telehealth) was valued at $0.62 billionn in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9%. to $1.84 billion in 2030.

The UAE epharmacy market, valued at $550m in 2022/23 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2024 and 2030.

The expansion is driven by the rising demand for doorstep access not only to prescription medicines, but also to a broad spectrum of wellness and beauty products, including vitamins, nutritional supplements, skincare, mother-and-baby care, and personal essentials. Building on the strong adoption of myAster’s 60-minute delivery service in Dubai, the model is now being scaled across other Emirates to meet the growing need for convenient and reliable healthcare access closer to home. This milestone also marks myAster’s evolution from a city-focused service into a nationwide digital health and wellness ecosystem.

Commenting on the expansion, Nalla Karunanithy, CEO of Digital Health and E-Commerce, Aster DM Healthcare said, “myAster was built to transform how people access healthcare, making it faster, easier, and more reliable. This expansion is not just about convenience, but about building a health and wellness ecosystem that truly revolves around patients. By expanding our express delivery, 24x7 delivery services to more Emirates, myAster is catering to the evolving lifestyle and health needs of today’s consumers who value both convenience and holistic wellbeing.”

Since its launch in July 2022, myAster has transformed healthcare access in the region, becoming the UAE’s first integrated healthcare superapp. With more than 2.8 million downloads myAster has already touched more than 2 million lives in past 3 years. In FY24 alone, it facilitated over 1 million appointment bookings, with two-thirds of all physical appointments at Aster now made through the app.