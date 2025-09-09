Rising communities, rising returns: Why early investors in RAK Central could outperform the market

In real estate, timing is everything. Investors entering just as emerging communities begin their transformation consistently unlock the greatest long-term returns. RAK Central in Ras Al Khaimah is precisely such an opportunity, offering assets today that can appreciate significantly as the district develops.

Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector experienced a remarkable surge in 2024. Total transaction volumes rose 118 per cent to Dh15.08 billion, up from Dh6.94 billion in 2023. This rapid growth reflects the emirate’s increasing appeal as an investment alternative to more mature markets. In Q1 2025, residential property prices jumped 39 per cent year‑on‑year, fuelled by demand for luxury and branded developments on Al Marjan Island and in areas such as RAK Central.

The outlook ahead looks equally promising. Ras Al Khaimah’s economy is projected to grow steadily at around 4 per cent annually through 2027, supported by tourism, real estate, and transformative investments such as Wynn Al Marjan Island. Residential prices in key RAK destinations are expected to appreciate by 8–12 per cent in 2025, while off‑plan projects in emerging zones offer entry prices up to 20 per cent lower than completed units, with potential appreciation of more than 20 per cent upon handover. These dynamics present a compelling opportunity for early-stage investors to benefit from both attractive rental income and significant capital gains.

RAK Central stands out as a ‘ground‑floor’ investment opportunity. Much like Downtown Dubai in its early days, today’s blank canvas is being shaped by infrastructure expansion, commercial growth through RAK Economic Zone, and landmark projects like Wynn Al Marjan Island, which will draw global attention to the emirate. As tourism and business activity accelerate, assets secured at this early stage are well-positioned to outperform those entering the market later.

For strategic investors, the message is clear: waiting for maturity often means paying a premium for certainty. Acting early rewards vision. Ras Al Khaimah’s recent growth trajectory proves that early movers in RAK Central can access tomorrow’s prime addresses today, enjoying a powerful combination of rental returns and capital appreciation.

At Major Real Estate Development, we believe in identifying and shaping these future-proof communities, offering investors curated access to high-potential RAK projects before mainstream demand arrives.

The writer is CFO at Major Real Estate Development