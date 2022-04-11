Right Farm raises $2.8 million in seed funding round led by DisruptAD

The venture provides access to more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables, and microgreens

Right Farm, a UAE-based B2B digital platform that sources fresh produce from local and international farms for the food and retail sector, on Monday announced it has raised USD 2.8 million (Dh10.2 million) in its seed funding round.

DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and Enhance Ventures, the venture studio for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey (MENAPT) region, led the seed equity funding round, investing USD 2.8 million (Dh10.2 million) in the AgTech company. The raised funds will be used to support Right Farm’s rapid technology development and aggressive growth plans in the region.

Founded in 2021, Right Farm addresses gaps in the fresh produce value chain in the UAE and MENAPT region through the development of technology that optimizes the sourcing and procurement of fresh produce for businesses.

Right Farm’s one-stop shop uses predictive technology that facilitates routing, operations, and purchasing, designed to provide a seamless and convenient end-to-end process from farm to table. The venture provides access to more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables, and microgreens, enabling businesses to place orders and receive delivery within 12 hours.

Elie Skaf, Co-founder, and CEO of Right Farm said: “The investment from DisruptAD and Enhance Ventures will help accelerate our start-up journey and unlock access to ADQ’s growing food and agriculture portfolio. We have established product-market fit and are developing technology to modernize the fresh produce industry to ensure seamless customer experience while maximizing operational efficiency and enabling scale across markets. By closing this funding round, we are confident our business will capture further growth opportunities across different segments of the market as we build a sustainable and commercially viable business.”

Alper Celen, Founder of Enhance Ventures, added: “With demand for fresh food on the rise, Right Farm is an attractive investment proposition that we seek to build into a household name for farmers and the food industry. Our investment with DisruptAD reflects our belief that Right Farm’s leadership has the right vision that can transform the fresh produce sector for the long-term.”

Right Farm’s founding team includes CEO Elie Skaf, COO Mazen Mourad, and CTO Mohammad Abu Ajamieh who lead a diverse team of 30-plus members with 13 different nationalities. The company operates from its cold-storage facility in the heart of UAE fruit and vegetable market.