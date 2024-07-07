E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Revolut CEO to sell part of stake in $500 million share sale, Sky News reports

The British fintech company has applied for a UK banking licence but three years on is still awaiting

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Revolut CEO, Nikolay Storonsky, in Lisbon, Portugal. — Reuters file
Revolut CEO, Nikolay Storonsky, in Lisbon, Portugal. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 3:37 PM

British fintech company Revolut's CEO Nikolay Storonsky will cash in part of his multibillion dollar stake in the company as part of a $500 million share sale, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The Financial Times reported last month that the digital finance app is working with bankers on the share sale, including shares held by employees, which could value it at more than $40 billion.


The size of Storonsky's stake in the company is unclear, the report added, and the scale of any disposal would depend on the valuation that Revolut is able to attract from new investors as well as final allocation decisions by the company.

Revolut did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.


The company has signalled its aim to list publicly but its interim chief financial officer Victor Stinga declined earlier this month to comment on any timeline for an IPO.

Revolut made a record pretax profit of 438 million pounds ($553.8 million) in 2023 on strong user growth and soaring interest-related income, as it looks to cement its place as Europe's most valuable startup.

Britain's fintech industry has faced a funding crunch in recent years as investors have become more sceptical of sky-high pandemic-era valuations and put pressure on companies to become profitable.

Revolut has applied for a UK banking licence but three years on is still awaiting approval.



More news from Business