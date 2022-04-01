Reve Real Estate plans to create digital platform for realty transactions

The Dubai-based Reve Real Estate has announced ambitious plans to create a digital platform for the real estate transactions.

Haitham Kalakesh, Co-Founder, Reve Real Estate echoed that his company is going digital soon, which will serve the buyers and the sellers.

“The real estate industry has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years and it seems positive,” Kalakesh added.

He mentioned that the unique selling point of this digital platform will be that both buyers and sellers can update their requirements and this will speed up the requirements and it will act like an interface between both of them.

“Our company has agents across China, Russia, India and UK and this will serve our clients, who want to invest in Dubai’s property market,” Kalakesh added.

Further elaborating he said that the UAE remains a lucrative market for local and global investors, adding that the visionary leadership of the country has taken many steps to make UAE a global business hub.

“The UAE is one of the world’s most preferred destinations for global investors as the country allows 100 per cent business ownerships, offering extended visas for entrepreneurs and providing funding and support for smaller businesses.”

“The Expo 2020 Dubai, which concluded recently, has opened more avenues for global investors to tap the market,” Kalakesh concluded. — business@khaleejtimes.com