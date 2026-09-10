Retention, not hiring, is the real test of Emiratisation success for UAE firms, says new report

Emiratisation success in the UAE is no longer just about how many Emiratis a company hires, but it is increasingly about how well it keeps them, according to a new survey.

Hays’ latest Salary Guide survey of 531 UAE-based employers found that 42 per cent planned to hire Emirati professionals this year, while 55 per cent already employed UAE nationals. But many are beginning to face a new challenge: how to retain and develop the talent they have worked hard to attract.

The findings come against the backdrop of a sustained government push to raise Emirati participation in the private sector.

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The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) requires companies with 50 or more employees to raise the proportion of Emiratis in skilled roles by 2 per cent a year, split into two half-yearly targets of 1 per cent each, with financial contributions imposed on firms that fall short. Smaller companies with 20 to 49 staff in select high-growth sectors have separately been required to hire at least one Emirati national annually since 2024.

The policy has driven a sharp rise in Emirati private-sector employment. The number of UAE nationals employed in private companies had risen almost three-fold compared with 2018, when there were 27,055 Emiratis in the sector, according to a 2023 MoHRE report. By the end of 2023, that figure had reached 92,000, and it climbed further to over 141,000 Emiratis across 28,000 private sector companies by May 2025.

MoHRE has periodically flagged compliance issues alongside this growth, too.

Its digital and field supervision system identified 1,379 companies attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets, unlawfully hiring 2,170 UAE citizens between mid-2022 and May 2024, with violators fined, downgraded in ratings, and in some cases referred to the Public Prosecution.

Retention should start before hiring

It is against this backdrop of rising hiring numbers and tightening compliance that Hays argues the real work is only beginning once an Emirati joins a company.

“Many organisations are placing significant focus on attracting Emirati talent, but retention should begin before the hiring process even starts. Employers should be asking themselves what career progression looks like for this individual in two, three, or five years’ time, what skills they will develop, and how the role could evolve,” said Nicole Habchi, associate business manager for Emiratisation at Hays Middle East.

“If there isn’t a clear answer to those questions, retaining talent may become a challenge. When candidates can see a clear future within an organisation from the outset, businesses are often in a much stronger position to retain and develop talent over the long term,” she said.

For many employers, retention strategies begin only once an employee joins the organisation. However, as competition for skilled Emirati professionals continues to grow, organisations may need to start thinking about retention much earlier in the process.

“Before hiring for a role, employers should consider a number of key questions. What does success in this position look like after one year? How could the role evolve over time? What opportunities will be available for learning and development? Is there a clear path into leadership or more senior responsibilities? For many candidates, the answers to these questions can be just as important as salary when evaluating an opportunity. Employers that can clearly demonstrate a long-term commitment to career development, mentorship, and progression are often better positioned to attract and retain talent,” Habchi added.

Beyond the hiring numbers

Employers are increasingly recognising that Emiratisation success cannot be measured by hiring outcomes alone. Attention is moving towards developing future leaders, building talent pipelines, and creating environments where Emirati professionals can build long-term careers.

Hays said while many organisations have invested significant time and resources into their Emiratisation attraction strategies, those that also prioritise structured development programmes, leadership opportunities, and regular career planning are likely to be better positioned to strengthen retention and support sustainable Emiratisation goals.

It added that the next phase of Emiratisation may therefore be measured not only by how many Emirati professionals organisations hire, but by how effectively they develop, engage, and promote them.

In a competitive market, employers that can demonstrate a genuine commitment to employee growth and future leadership opportunities will be better positioned to retain and build the next generation of Emirati leaders, added Hays.