UAE's Al Adil opens 48th outlet during Eid Al Fitr holidays

The store is located in Dubai's Business Bay area.

UAE-based foodstuff retailer Al Adil opened its 48th outlet during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The store is located at the Tamani Arts Office Tower, opposite Doubletree Hotel by Hilton, Business Bay, Dubai.

"As the people of this great country were celebrating Eid, we thought it was the right time to strengthen our bond with the community. The new outlet was inaugurated by following all safety protocols laid down by the government, including ensuring that the people inside the store are within prescribed norms," said Dr. Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman & Managing Director Al Adil Trading Co LLC.

"I would like to place on record the efforts put in by my wife Vandana Datar and my sons Hrishikesh and Rohit, in the growth and development of Al Adil. My wife is known for her calm and quite presence. She always ensures that the expansion programmes undertaken by me are in the right direction. She has astute business sense and I take her advise before finalising a new outlet. Hrishikesh and Rohit are also actively involved in these business expansion decisions and together with my dedicated team I have been able to grow," he added.

As part of the inauguration Al Adil has worked out a wide range of inaugural offers wherein customers can get up to 50 per cent discount when they buy their favourite products. This offer is valid till May 20 on over 100 foodstuff items only at the Business Bay outlet.