Get up to 80% discount on over 250 brands at CBBC Pink Weekend 2020 sale in Dubai

All Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe social distancing and regular sanitisation of the premises will be in place.

The perfect way to kick off the winter season is here -- the CBBC Pink Weekend Sale 2020.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 24, the sale will offer up to 80 per cent discount on more than 250 brands under one roof.

"Our mission is to introduce various luxury brands to customers at a rock bottom price range. We provide a unique shopping experience by offering great product ranges and value for money," said managing director Vijay Samayani.

Participating brands include Billabong, Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, Aigner, Splash, Adidas, Desigual, Lacoste, Nike, Diesel, Boss, Maxfactor, Cerruti, Police, Trussardi, Geox, and many more.

The event will take place until November 28, in halls 5 and 6 of the DWTC, from 10am to 10pm.