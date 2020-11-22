Get up to 80% discount on over 250 brands at CBBC Pink Weekend 2020 sale in Dubai
All Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe social distancing and regular sanitisation of the premises will be in place.
The perfect way to kick off the winter season is here -- the CBBC Pink Weekend Sale 2020.
Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 24, the sale will offer up to 80 per cent discount on more than 250 brands under one roof.
"Our mission is to introduce various luxury brands to customers at a rock bottom price range. We provide a unique shopping experience by offering great product ranges and value for money," said managing director Vijay Samayani.
All Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe social distancing and regular sanitisation of the premises will be in place.
Participating brands include Billabong, Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, Aigner, Splash, Adidas, Desigual, Lacoste, Nike, Diesel, Boss, Maxfactor, Cerruti, Police, Trussardi, Geox, and many more.
The event will take place until November 28, in halls 5 and 6 of the DWTC, from 10am to 10pm.
-
Retail
Get up to 80% discount on over 250 brands at CBBC ...
All Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe social distancing and... READ MORE
-
Local Business
DGCX celebrates 15 year anniversary
The DGCX on Sunday celebrated 15 years of growth to become the... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai Economy handled over 300 protection...
The increase in the number of commercial complaints in Q3 2020 was... READ MORE
-
Local Business
New regulations to spur growth of life insurance...
Covid-19 may prove to be a catalyst for changing attitudes toward... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews