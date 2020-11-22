Retail
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Retail

Get up to 80% discount on over 250 brands at CBBC Pink Weekend 2020 sale in Dubai

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on November 22, 2020

All Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe social distancing and regular sanitisation of the premises will be in place.

The perfect way to kick off the winter season is here -- the CBBC Pink Weekend Sale 2020.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 24, the sale will offer up to 80 per cent discount on more than 250 brands under one roof.

"Our mission is to introduce various luxury brands to customers at a rock bottom price range. We provide a unique shopping experience by offering great product ranges and value for money," said managing director Vijay Samayani.

All Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe social distancing and regular sanitisation of the premises will be in place.

Participating brands include Billabong, Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, Aigner, Splash, Adidas, Desigual, Lacoste, Nike, Diesel, Boss, Maxfactor, Cerruti, Police, Trussardi, Geox, and many more.

The event will take place until November 28, in halls 5 and 6 of the DWTC, from 10am to 10pm.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201122&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129690&Ref=AR&profile=1047 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 