Eid Al Adha: CBBC offers up to 80% discount on over 250 brands
The sale runs from July 15 to 24 at the DWTC halls 5 and 6 from 10am to 10pm.
On the occasion of Eid, CBBC is offering the Eid Al Adha Big Sale at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The sale runs from July 15 to 24 at the DWTC halls 5 and 6 from 10am to 10pm, where shoppers can enjoy super deals and discounts on over 250 brands.
Vijay Samyani, Founder & Chairman of Concept Brands Group, stated: "Eid is a very special occasion for all. We aim to make it even more special by giving the people a huge variety of brands to shop from. Along with the brands, I am happy to say that up to 80 per cent discount will be given on all the brands."
Being home to 250+ brands such as Lacoste, Fila, Mont Blanc, Splash, Lifestyle, Gant, Tom Ford, Marwa, Disney, La Senza and many more, Eid shopping cannot get any better.
