Dubai: One-day flash sale offers up to 90% discounts

The sale will see over 100 popular brands slash prices.

A flash sale in Dubai will offer up to 90 per cent off for one day only.

The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) flash sale is happening across malls in Dubai on Monday, July 19. So, if you haven't finished your Eid Al Adha shopping yet, this is your chance to bag a deal.

The sale will see over 100 brands slash prices by up to 90 per cent on products and essential items at participating stores and malls around the city.

The annual flash sale is a highly anticipated event, with many shoppers "planning their spending around the one-off mega event", organisers said.

"The DSS flash sale is the ideal time to stock up on fashion essentials, pick out a whole new wardrobe or splash out on the latest gadgets – with super savings up for grabs. Shopping has never been so easy or so much fun," organisers said.

Participating brands include Rivoli, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Aldo, Gant, LC Waikiki, Carters, Giordano, Ace, Opti Vision, Rituals, Think Kitchen, Wrangler, United Furniture, THAT, Steve Madden, Home Centre, Yateem Optics, Dune London and others.