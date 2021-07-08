Al Maya hosts US food festival in Dubai

21-day campaign will also give customers a chance to win tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai

Al Maya group director and partner Kamal Vachani has announced the launch of a US food festival called ‘Discover America with a Fork and the Road’ at its select supermarkets across the UAE.

The 21-day campaign is being held in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Regional Office of Agricultural Affairs and the US Foreign Commercial Service Office based at the US Consulate-General in Dubai. The festival was organised on the occasion of the US Independence Day.

“We are very excited to announce the 21-day Discover America with a Fork and the Road campaign and we hope this food festival will be a huge success by attracting a large number of customers in the UAE," Vachani said in a statement.

Unveiling the details of the campaign, Vachani said: “Aqila Al Akeela [a wise woman who eats a lot] is our campaign ambassador who will travel around the United States telling the story of farmers, ranchers, chefs and producers.”

Valerie Brown, the USDA's regional agricultural counselor, said: "We are excited to partner with Al Maya to launch the first activity of our 18-month Discover America with a Fork and the Road campaign. We want to highlight the quality and diversity of American food products at their stores. Keep an eye on our cooking videos to see how you can use these quality ingredients in quick delicious recipes."

Vachani added: “Loyal customers visiting select Al Maya Supermarkets during the Discover America with a Fork and Road campaign will get a chance to win 10 tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Al Maya Supermarkets serve all nationalities across the UAE and fulfill their requirements related to fresh vegetables, fruits, juices and packaged food. “A large variety of US food will be on display during the campaign,” Vachani added.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

