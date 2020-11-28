Amazon hires 2,000 people in UAE, looking for more

The E-commerce giant has different roles requiring a diverse set of skillsets across its operations and corporate teams.

Amazon recruited 2,000 people this year for various roles in UAE and it is creating more jobs in key regional markets such as Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, said a senior official.

“We increased our workforce across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) by 30 per cent this year and we will continue to hire for roles that enable us to provide the best possible customer experience, underpinned by the vast selection, low prices and fast delivery… We are creating jobs across our operations in the Middle East in UAE, KSA and Egypt,” said Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa.

Amazon increased its storage capacity by over 45 per cent across its fulfillment network and opened a new delivery station in the UAE, creating more than 2,000 permanent and seasonal jobs. The company now has more than 2.4 million cubic feet of storage capacity across its network and third-party partners.

E-commerce companies in the UAE have witnessed a boom following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, recruiting for several jobs, especially in the delivery and operation sections.

At present, Amazon is in the midst of its biggest sale of the season, White Friday.

“We have all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people, we have different roles requiring a diverse set of skillsets across our operations and corporate teams. We also work closely with our partners, creating employment opportunities in our extended network and look forward to continuing to contribute to the communities we live and work in,” said Saran.

To apply for jobs, Saran said there are many open roles on jobs.amazon.com for candidates who are interested in joining the world’s leading e-commerce platform.

Amazon’s investment in strengthening operations reflects our long-term commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience for our customers and partners in the UAE. We feel a deep responsibility to the communities where we operate, and the creation of thousands of new jobs will benefit the entire country. Our goal is to ensure that customers across the country can get what they want from the comfort of their home while prioritising the health and safety of our associates, partners, and customers,” he said.

