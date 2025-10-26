New 'retail sukuk' initiative: UAE residents can buy govt bonds from just Dh4,000

The UAE has opened a new investment channel for citizens and residents with the launch of its “Retail Sukuk” initiative, enabling individuals to invest in sovereign-backed Islamic financial instruments starting from just Dh4,000.

Announced by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of UAE, the programme aims to widen participation in public-sector financing and foster a culture of saving and financial inclusion.

In practical terms, the retail version of the government T-Sukuk programme (the T-Sukuk) allows an ordinary investor to lend money to the federal government via a Shariah-compliant instrument. Investors receive periodic profit payments and the face value at maturity. Until now, these instruments were largely institutional-only, but the retail rollout lets individuals take part. Through the initiative, the government seeks to “translate the leadership’s vision of empowering individuals, promoting a culture of saving and developing government investment instruments that enhance individual participation in economic growth and provide a direct opportunity to contribute to the UAE’s national development journey,” Sheikh Maktoum said.

What does this mean for everyday residents? For one, it opens up a secure, government-guaranteed investment channel where previously similar opportunities may have been reserved for banks, companies or large funds. With a low entry-point of Dh4,000, even smaller investors can build a savings-oriented portfolio alongside their bank deposits.

The fact that the offering will be distributed via participating banks also means the process should be relatively familiar. The first participating bank is due to be named on November 3, 2025.

Another tangible benefit is diversification. Many residents hold savings in conventional deposits or real-estate exposure; the retail-sukuk route offers exposure to sovereign Islamic debt denominated in the local currency (dirham) and backed by federal-government credit. The underlying logic of the federal T-Sukuk programme is to build a dirham-denominated yield curve, facilitate broader investor participation, and strengthen the domestic debt capital market.

To place this in context, the UAE’s domestic T-Sukuk market has already shown strong uptake among institutional investors.

A May 2025 auction raised Dh1.1 billion in the Dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk, as part of the T-Sukuk issuance programme, with the bids received reaching Dh6.93 billion — an oversubscription ratio of about 6.3-times. Yields were competitively priced at around 3.99 per cent for the May 2027 tranche and 4.06 per cent for the May 2030 tranche. Earlier, a June 2025 auction of Dh1.1 billion achieved yields of 3.88 per cent for the May 2027 tranche and 3.83 per cent for the August 2028 tranche, with an oversubscription of 5.6-times.

On the broader debt front, the UAE’s total outstanding bonds and sukuk reached about $309.4 billion by Q1 2025, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year rise, and sukuk accounted for about 20.2 per cent of that total. Furthermore, primary debt issuances of bonds and sukuk in the UAE during Q1 2025 totalled around $10.17 billion through 29 issues, up 61.6 per cent compared with a year earlier.

From a resident’s perspective, some of the practical considerations include: engaging with a bank that is part of the scheme (once announced), understanding the maturity period and expected profit payment schedule of the sukuk, and assessing how the earnings fit into personal financial planning compared with bank deposits or other savings options. Because the instrument is backed by the government and denominated in dirhams, currency-risk is minimal for residents. However, as with all fixed-income instruments, values can fluctuate in the secondary market (if one needs to sell early) and profits are typically fixed. Importantly, the sukuk offer may run for a set period until maturity, so liquidity may be somewhat less flexible than instant-access savings accounts.

The broader public policy dimension is also significant. By allowing residents to subscribe to sovereign sukuk, the UAE is effectively turning its savings base into a broader participant in national financing — promoting financial inclusion, encouraging people to save for the mid- and long-term (rather than short-term consumption), and generating a more diversified investor base that complements domestic banks and institutional funds. For the government, it means access to a more stable, domestic funding base in dirhams, reducing dependence on foreign-currency debt and reinforcing the domestic capital-market infrastructure.

In short, the retail sukuk initiative brings two major shifts: for residents, a new entry point into sovereign, Shariah-compliant savings; for the country, a strategic deepening of its financial-market architecture. The Dh4,000-minimum threshold makes it genuinely accessible, and if the rollout is smooth via commercial banks, it could become a compelling addition to the savings toolkit of UAE residents, fitting neatly with the broader national agenda of empowering individuals and driving inclusive economic growth.