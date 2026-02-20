Rest enters the UAE sleep market with the launch of Evercool

Overheating at night is a widespread issue that continues to compromise sleep quality for a significant segment of consumers. Yet, despite the abundance of bedding products claiming cooling benefits, many hot sleepers have grown accustomed to restless nights, frequent wake-ups, and reduced recovery.

Rest, the science-led sleep brand, has officially launched in the UAE with the introduction of Evercool, a next-generation cooling bedding solution engineered specifically for hot sleepers. The launch marks Rest’s debut in the region and addresses one of the most persistent and under-served sleep challenges: temperature-related sleep disruption.

Evercool by Rest aims to disrupt this status quo by offering a purpose-built solution grounded in material science and performance-driven design.

Developed through rigorous engineering and advanced thermal technology, Evercool is designed to actively absorb excess body heat and dissipate it away from the sleeper. Unlike conventional bedding that relies on breathable fabrics or surface-level cooling treatments, Evercool delivers a consistently cool-to-the-touch experience that supports thermal comfort throughout the night.

In the United States, Rest is supported by Sleep Wellness Advocate Drew Barrymore, reflecting the brand’s commitment to making science-led sleep solutions more accessible and relatable to everyday consumers. Her role with Rest reinforces the brand’s belief that better sleep should not be aspirational, but achievable through thoughtfully engineered sleep technology.

The rollout is supported by a launch campaign led by the proposition “Sleep Just Got Cool”, designed to build awareness, educate consumers on the science behind the product, and establish Evercool as the definitive cooling bedding solution available today.

Evercool by Rest is now available across the UAE, accompanied by limited-time launch offers to encourage trial and firsthand experience. As Rest expands its product portfolio in the future, Evercool sets the foundation for the brand’s presence in the region, demonstrating how sleep science and thoughtful design can deliver meaningful improvements to everyday rest.