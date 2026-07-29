Response Plus profit nearly doubles in H1 as UAE, Saudi operations expand

Abu Dhabi-based medical service provider Response Plus Holding reported a 96 per cent surge in net profits, from Dh 20.3 million to Dh39.8 million in the first half of 2026. Its revenues also climber 57 per cent to to Dh390.4 million compared to Dh248.1 million during the first half of last year.

Listed as RPM on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the company’s EBITDA increased 76 per cent to Dh58.1 million, compared to Dh33 million in the same period last year. The group's equity increased to Dh279.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared to Dh243.2 million a year ago.

Total Assets were Dh545.1 million, compared to Dh387.2 million year-end 2025. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was Dh0.20 in the period under review.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Distribution of dividends

The company’s board announced and ratified the distribution of Dh12 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders in H1. The decision will enable RPM shareholders to receive Dh0.06 per share, with the total amount of dividends constituting 6 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital.

The Last Entitlement Date (LED) for the shareholders has been set for August 5, 2026, followed by the Ex-Dividends Date (EXD) on August 6, 2026, the Registry Closing Date (RCD) on August 7, 2026, and the Payment Date within 30 days from the date of Board Meeting, RPM said.

Expanding globally in H2

The healthcare provider said it plans to expand to more regions across the globe in the second half of the year, including Asia Pacific and Africa. It will also build on its market leadership in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and The Bahamas.

In Saudi Arabia, RPM’s business witnessed a strong revenue growth of 227 per cent, from Dh43.1 million last year to Dh141.1 million this period. The group also registered strong growth in event medical coverage, including internationally recognized sporting, cultural and entertainment activities, in the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the period under review.

RPM also said it will launch service line extensions and new initiatives in the coming months to reinforce its leadership in pre-hospital care domain regionally and globally. The group also aims to build on its 360-degree end-to-end solutions covering all spheres of the emergency medical ecosystem with customized services across geographies and sectors.

Defining milestone

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said that the defining milestone during this period was deploying large-scale medical response team during the Hajj pilgrimage.

“A defining milestone during the period was the successful mobilization and operation of one of the region’s largest emergency medical deployments for the Hajj pilgrimage, delivering paramedics, physicians, and ambulance services in close collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent,” Raghavan said.

He added, “The company’s strategy remains firmly focused on strengthening its core service lines, driving operational efficiencies, expanding strategic partnerships, and consistently delivering high-quality clinical outcomes.”