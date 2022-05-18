Response Plus posts Dh14.31m profit in Q1

Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) a subsidiary of ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi, and one of the leading providers of healthcare services in the UAE has recorded an impressive Q1 performance for the period ending March 31, 2022.

The net profit for this period reached Dh14.31 million, compared to the loss of Dh1 million in the same period the previous year. Total revenues for RPM stood at Dh87.7 million on March 31, 2022, compared to Dh0.4 million in March 2021.

These numbers are a result of the inspired growth plans and consistent implementation of the same by the RPM team. RPM opened its first Occupational health clinic in Fujairah, UAE, in addition to a new Health Tech Training Center in Dubai, catering to a wider audience with the existing training center in Abu Dhabi.

During this period, RPM has also successfully completed 100 per cent mobilisation of all awarded projects, such as UAE University, NPCC Saudi Arabia, Al Qana, OXY, Saif Bin Darwish, Al Ahali Club Dubai, Formula 1 Saudi Arabia 2022, and many more.

This has allowed them to clock in their total assets at Dh312.8 million at end of March 2022, compared to Dh306.7 million at the end of December 2021.

The company, has also reported a gross profit of Dh23.10 million for the year, which improved from the loss of Dh0.2 million in the previous year. This indicates the tremendous growth of the company, and assures the market of their reliability and commitment to the future.

The increase in cash and bank balances has resulted in current assets estimated at Dh295.3 million on March 31, 2022, compared to Dh292.3 million on December 31, 2021.

Keeping up the momentum for growth, RPM management will continue with its expansion plans in UAE as well as internationally, says Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC. He added, “Our expansion plans for the 2nd quarter include a new branch of OccuMed Clinic in the Western Region of the UAE, a medical centre in Dammam KSA, a Health Tech Training Center and EMS command centre in Riyadh, and consolidating Training & Development division in India.”

“We will continue to find new opportunities and sign key projects that will propel our company and services into the second half of this year. We are focused & aligned on our expansions into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia & India which will surely give us good results during the second half of 2022. With our robust corporate governance framework, and commitment to the highest standards of services, we see UAE based Response Plus as a force to be reckoned with in Pre-hospital care internationally,” Tom added.

Delivering on a solid foundation, and building a strong presence in the region, Response Plus Holdings will continue to develop new strategic businesses and partnerships that will fuel their performance in the year ahead.

