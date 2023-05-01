Response Plus Holding to distribute dividend of Dh14m

Total amount of dividends constitute 7% of the company’s share capital

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 12:54 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 12:55 PM

Following the distribution of Dh50 million as interim dividends to shareholders in January 2023, the Board of Directors of Response Plus Holding (RPM) has approved the distribution of another Dh14 million in dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.

The decision was rendered during RPM’s annual general assembly enabling shareholders to receive Dh0.07 per share, with the total amount of dividends constituting 7 per cent of the company’s share capital.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “This is the second time that RPM is distributing dividends to shareholders this year, after the interim dividends, in line with our shareholder-friendly policy, which only confirms our unwavering commitment to rewarding shareholders for their trust and investment.”

He added: “As we carry on with our regional and global expansion, we promise our shareholders more rewarding results in the coming months and years. Through our long term business plans, we commit to diversifying our portfolio and delivering quality healthcare services to more than a million people in over 45 countries, which will consolidate our financial performance and strengthen our bonds with all stakeholders. We thank our shareholders and esteemed members of the Board of Directors for their continuous support, as well as Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, the Chairman of Response Plus Holding Group, for his visionary perspective and ongoing guidance.”

RPM’s shareholders who wish to collect their dividends are invited to note that the Last Entitlement Date (LED) has been set for the May 4, 2023, followed by the Ex Dividends Date (EXD) on May 5, 2023, the registry closing date (RCD) on May 8 2023, and the payment date on May 29, 2023.