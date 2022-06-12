Response Plus Holding launches Irtiqa to offer relevant training to healthcare industry

India was the second-largest trading partner of the UAE in 2021 has accounted for 9 per cent of the total volume of the UAE’s trade with the world
Business2 days ago
Response Plus Holding PJSC, the largest provider of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a new corporate training vertical with HTTC - ‘Irtiqa’. Irtiqa, which means exalted in English, is expected to meet high standards that is indicated in the name.
The launch is in line with the company's vision to be a one-stop-shop in all aspects of healthcare services. With its unique service offerings, Irtiqa will tap into a rapidly-developing market – corporate training. Fortune 500 companies spend on an average of $1,500 per employee per year on corporate training, and the trend in the region averages at around $900 per employee, across all industries.
Irtiqa will start with the healthcare industry, creating programmes for employee development, which will greatly benefit the industry. This approach to enhance soft skills within the team can hugely benefit the organisation in the long term. This will eventually lead to strengthening the healthcare industry as a whole.
Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “At RPM, we follow a highly dynamic business model, one that is always geared up to address any gaps within the healthcare industry. With the launch of Irtiqa, RPM is poised to address an under-serviced sector of this industry, that of soft-skills and customer service training. This will solidify RPM’s position of being a turn-key provider to the industry, addressing the needs of the industry holistically.”
Some of the sub-verticals under Irtiqa include Customer Experience Enhancement Solution like Mystery Shopping Exercise, Customer Service Programs, Excellence Through Service Recovery, Managing Difficult Customers, and Telephone & Email Etiquette; and also Executive Programmes like Certified programs, short courses, Leadership Development, and more. Irtiqa also offers consultancy services for Learning Need Analysis, Coaching Executive Speakers, and Managing Learning Systems.
“Since its inception Irtiqa has taken various steps within the company to enhance corporate communication and develop soft skills, notably initiating the first RPM toastmasters corporate club in association with Toastmasters international. We have also started a unique initiative, the Irtiqa Speaker Series, that stems from our vision to develop specific types of training to benefit the healthcare industry,” said Hana Abdul Hafiz Seid , HOD of Irtiqa.
The first of Irtiqa’s Speaker Series will feature globally acclaimed keynote speaker and international faculty fellow with MIT Sloan School of Management, Professor Loredana Padurean, who will address the topic of ‘Smart Skills, and the Healthcare Professional. Professor Padurean’s talk will set the tone and stage for the type of training that can be expected from Irtiqa. — busisness@khaleejtimes.com
India was the second-largest trading partner of the UAE in 2021 has accounted for 9 per cent of the total volume of the UAE’s trade with the world
Business2 days ago
The UAE was ranked 19th on the list of the world’s largest FDI recipient countries, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s latest report
Business2 days ago
The rise in online spending, which includes both debit card and credit card transactions, was led by digital payments in the government sector followed by restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores
Business2 days ago
The regulation of Federal Law No (12) of 2014 regarding Reorganisation of Accounts Auditors Profession will be implemented from September 13 this year, top officials said during a media briefing held in Abu Dhabi
Business2 days ago
Businesses saw a further recovery in sales although cost pressures quickened across the non-oil economy, driven by ongoing volatility in global energy markets, says the latest PMI survey report from S&P Global.
Business2 days ago
Protection and Promotion of Investments Agreements aim to protect investments from all non-commercial risks like nationalisation, expropriation, and sequestration unless it is for the purpose of public interest and in accordance with the law
Business2 days ago
British government could look at signing other agreements with the UAE like CEPA, a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in addition to free trade agreement with the GCC
Business2 days ago
Digitalisation has become the focal point for businesses and industries globally as increasingly more companies rely on technology in this mid- to post-pandemic era.
Business3 days ago