Response Plus Holding expands in UAE market with new health-tech centre in Dubai

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 4:13 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 4:16 PM

Response Plus Holding (RPM), the UAE’s largest provider of healthcare services and subsidiary of ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi Holding, announced an expansion in the UAE with a new Dubai branch of Health-Tech Training, a leading medical and non-medical training centre nationally.

RPM’s new center will provide BLS, ACLS, and PALS first-aid courses at an attractive market rate. The Health-Tech Training center has been accredited as the very first and only establishment to offer the Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) course and the All-Hazards Disaster Response (AHDR) course; both of which are accredited by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technician, recommended for all pre-hospital care providers (i.e. doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics).

American Health and Safety Institute has partnered with the Health-Tech Training center, which is approved by Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. The primary aim is to enhance teaching methods and improve participants' learning by providing expert support for professional development.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “With a growing demand in the global market for health services, comprehensive support of medical and non-medical training is essential. RPM is readily prepared to supply expert resources to train the community with tailored and accredited courses. We are firmly established in Abu Dhabi, training 25,000 candidates annually, and excited to pave the way as an industry leader with even greater numbers across the UAE and internationally, in line with our expansion strategy.”

Health-Tech Training, founded in July 2014, is accredited by the prestigious American Heart Association, Highfield, and the European Resuscitation Council, NAEMT. The courses it offers are designed and delivered with a hands-on approach with application of the latest technology and learning tools. This new branch aligns with the strategic plan for further expansion of additional centres across the UAE and internationally, specifically Cochin (India), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and Muscat (Oman). — business@khaleejtimes.com