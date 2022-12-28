Response Plus Holding announces Dh50 million in interim dividends

The shareholders registered in the company’s book on the 5th of January 2023 will receive 0.25 fils per share.

The Response Plus Holding announced Dh50 million in interim dividends to its shareholders at a board meeting on Wednesday.

The board of director's decision comes as a result of the recent amendments made to the Articles of Association of Response Plus, according to which the board of directors was granted the authority to distribute interim dividends, in line with the shareholder-friendly policy of dividends distribution approved simultaneously with the mentioned amendments.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding said: “We owe this achievement to the continuous trust and support of our customers, as well as to the visionary decision of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman of Response Plus Holding Group, and the esteemed members of the board of directors. Distributing interim dividends worth Df50 million to shareholders is also part of Response Plus Holding's commitment towards safeguarding its shareholders’ benefits." — Wam