Response Medical Plus signs MoU with Fatima College of Health Sciences

Pact aims to boost employment opportunities for the college's students

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 10:07 PM

In line with its ongoing commitment to offering valuable career opportunities to local talents in countries of operation, Response Medical Plus (RPM) - a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding, the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE - participated in the Career Day held yesterday at the Fatima College of Health Sciences campus in Al Mafraq, Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 2006, the Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) aims at graduating skilled healthcare professionals. It is an integral part of the Institute of Applied Technology (IAT), that works towards the Emiratisation of technological careers.

During the Career Day, RPM signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FCHS, stipulating the promotion of cooperation between the two parties in the field of health sciences and in all areas of common interests, including the possibility for RPM to provide valuable employment opportunities for FCHS graduates.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding said: “Our participation at the FCHS Career Day reflects our strong commitment to local talent in the countries we work in and our full support to UAE’s Emiratisation vision and goals. We are proud to be signing an agreement that would provide students with promising career prospects, while enabling us to benefit from capable national talents who can contribute towards the advancement of the healthcare sector and further elevate its standards.”