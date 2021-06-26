Reskilling is relevant in the post-pandemic era, says ICAI Dubai chief Sundar Nurani

Key role of chartered accountants is going through an evolution, he says.

Sundar Nurani, chairman, ICAI Dubai Chapter NPIO, said that the key role of chartered accountants is going through an evolution and reiterated that they will continue to focus on reskilling, especially in the post-pandemic era.

“It is indeed a great privilege and honour to address you all physically for the first time, as the chairman of the most vibrant, award-winning overseas chapter of ICAI, after a gap of 15 months of virtual learning,” Nurani said during the 39th Annual International Conference of ICAI, in Dubai, on Saturday.

“We will continue to emphasize a lot on reskilling which is relevant in the post-pandemic era by keeping in mind the reskill and thrive idea,” he added. Nurani was speaking on the subject ‘Transforming the CA profession.’

“The key roles of chartered accountants are undergoing transformation like never seen before. Many of the changes seen in our profession are evolutionary in nature. Therefore, it is pertinent that we, as chartered accountants, don’t always react to change but identify the drivers of change and future skills, consider the upcoming trends and know how to influence our needs in the future. Whatever the shape of the future business environment it will require flexibility and relevance,” he elaborated.

Nurani further said that, as part of the Dubai Chapter NPIO, they have an important duty towards India and the UAE.

“As chartered accountants and guardians of public trust, let us do our best to contribute to the vision envisaged by the UAE leadership. Each one of us present here are the brand ambassadors of our country and the CA profession in the UAE. We all need to carry the ICAI brand to greater heights and always uphold with high esteem, our basic principles of ethics and integrity which are the foundations of our profession,” said Nurani.

“Let us all be proud about the strategic relationship built by our Indian leaders with the UAE. And as members of the CA brand, let us not leave any stone unturned to build further on this relationship and work on the common interest and for the mutual benefits of both the countries,” he added.