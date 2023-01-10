Resilience announces equity investment from Mubadala

Mubadala to establish first of its kind Biopharma Manufacturing Facility in the region based in the United Arabi Emirates

Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and National Resilience, a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, have signed a deal to further advance the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem through biopharma manufacturing.

Through a development agreement, Mubadala will establish the new manufacturing facility, in which Resilience will operate and manufacture biopharmaceutical-related products out of the UAE.

The range of therapeutics will be used to treat complex diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

The Abu Dhabi-based facility will be the first Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) biopharma facility in the UAE as well as the first of its kind in the region to manufacture essential life sciences products for advanced biologics. Over the past two years, Mubadala has invested in multiple rounds of equity financing in Resilience.

The two parties will play to their strengths to realize their shared goals of success. As a strategic investor focused on accelerating the economic diversification of the UAE through innovative investments, Mubadala will leverage the existing capabilities of its portfolio company; Strata Manufacturing (Strata), the advanced manufacturing champion that currently builds complex parts for the aerospace sector. In addition, Mubadala will also seek to strengthen the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem by leveraging UAE initiatives such as the HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership which operates one of the largest and most complete end-to-end pharma supply chains on the market today.

Mubadala is at the forefront of the UAE’s healthcare industry and is advancing the development of the country’s life sciences sector, to build national capabilities and increase national drug security by fostering innovation and partnerships to further enhance bio pharma-manufacturing capabilities that would essentially benefit the entire region.

The agreement with Resilience builds on Mubadala's decade of world-class patient care and its breakthrough health and wellness solutions. The partnership with Resilience also follows the recent announcement of Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare joining forces into a new, first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare technology company poised to revolutionize the regional healthcare landscape and deliver a new approach to personalized, patient-centric care.

The agreement was witnessed by Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments at Mubadala and signed by Badr Al-Olama Executive Director, UAE Clusters at Mubadala and Rahul Singhvi, ScD, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience.

Badr Al-Olama Executive Director, UAE Investment Platform at Mubadala, said: “We are actively investing in innovation and firmly believe that, by strengthening Abu Dhabi’s national life sciences ecosystem, we are building a future focused, sustainable and knowledge based economy for the UAE. Through this agreement, Mubadala and its group companies will unlock further opportunities for growth within the life sciences ecosystem, and alongside our key partners, will play an instrumental role in establishing a state-of-the-art biopharma campus that will secure the region’s supply chain from Abu Dhabi.”

“We are excited to expand the footprint of our Resilience manufacturing network outside of North America. This is a significant milestone, not just for our company but also for our nation,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “We look forward to working alongside America’s allies in the region to ensure that trusted, cutting-edge biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity is available to support local, regional and global economies.”

National Resilience is an established biotechnology company headquartered in California in the United States of America that is building a network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions with the aim of ensuring that the existing and future needs for complex medicines are met quickly, safely and at scale. The US-based company will provide manufacturing, technology and operational expertise to the Abu Dhabi facility, and integrate it as a node within its global network of facilities.

